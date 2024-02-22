Ghost Cat Anzu movie unveils release window and main cast

On February 22, 2024, TOHO Animation's official YouTube channel uploaded the trailer for the anime film Ghost Cat Anzu. The film will be a Japanese-French collaboration animated by Shin-Ei Animation (a Japanese animation studio) and Miyu Productions (a French production studio).

Ghost Cat Anzu anime film is based on a manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Takashi Imashiro. A teaser visual was also released alongside the trailer.

The trailer revealed the release window to be in July 2024, with no specific date announced yet. The preview trailer also revealed Mirai Moriyama and Noa Gotou as the voice actors for the two main protagonists of this anime film, Anzu and Karin, respectively.

Ghost Cat Anzu anime movie to premiere in July 2024

The trailer of Ghost Cat Anzu started with the production team standing in an open area, recording Mirai Moriyama as he descends from his bike. The scene transitioned into an animated scene of Anzu, one of the protagonists of this series, getting off his scooter as Karin, the other protagonist, stands in front of him.

The trailer then progressed into scenes of Anzu and Karin traveling around Japan, enjoying their time together. The trailer ended with Anzu standing in front of a statue as he could be seen cleaning a temple. The film will be 90 minutes long and will combine 2D digital animation with rotoscopy (as seen in the God of High School anime series).

Mirai Moriyama, the voice actor for Anzu, is a Japanese actor who has previously recorded some roles in the voice acting industry, with the most famous one being Jesus from Saint☆Oniisan. Noa Gotou, the voice actress for Karin, is also a Japanese actress; this will be her first role as a voice actress.

The film will be directed by Yoko Kuno (who has directed anime films like Airy Me) and Nobuhiro Yamashita. Shinji Imaoka, a Japanese film director and screenwriter, will write the script. It will be animated by the animation studio Shin-Ei Animation, which is famous for animating Doraemon and Crayon Shin-can, Miyu Productions.

What is Ghost Cat Anzu about?

Ghost Cat Anzu key visual (Image via Shin-Ei Animation & Miyu Productions)

Ghost Cat Anzu is a drama-fantasy anime movie that follows Karin, an 11-year-old girl, whose father leaves at her grandfather's house. Karin's grandfather lives in the countryside in a small town where he works as a monk.

As soon as Karin arrived in town, her grandfather put the responsibility of looking after his grandchild to his moody ghost cat, Anzu. Anzu is a giant orange cat that can do everyday tasks with ease.

As soon as these two meet, their vibes match, and they start to have a good time together. But these vibes only remain initially as they experience new emotions during the progression of their relationship. Will Anzu be able to take care of Karin throughout her stay at her grandfather's home?

CHARADES, a Paris-based company, will handle the international sales, whereas GKIDS will handle the sales in North America.