Giant Beast of Ars drops new key visual, additional cast members revealed

Giant Beast of Ars, a joint TV anime project by DMM Pictures and Asahi Productions, has recently released a new key visual featuring the five primary characters Kuumi, Jiiro, Myaa, Meran, and Romana. In addition to the key visual, the anime revealed seven new characters and their cast members.

Giant Beast of Ars is set to premiere on January 7, 2023, on MBS, TBS, and 28 other stations on the Super Animeism programming block at 1:25 am JST (11:25 pm EST). Hidive announced the exclusive international streaming of Giant Beast of Ars at Anime Weekend Atlanta.

Akeno Watanabe, Takahiro Shimada, and 5 other new voices join the cast of Giant Beast of Ars

Akeno Watanabe, popularly known for playing Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in My Hero Academy, Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist, and Rin Matsuko in Free!, will portray the role of, Shoukumi, a middle-aged, caring woman. Takahiro Shimada, who took on the role of Roger in Gate and Pavel in Mobile Suit Gundam, will play Baban, the chief of Yamabito village.

Mai Nakahara, who is known for being the voice of Nagisa Furukawa in KAGI-NADO, Rena Ryuugu in Higurashi, and Juvia Lockser in Fairy Tail, will play the wife of Baban’s wife. Masaaki Mizunaka, renowned for his portrayal as Baji Keisuke in Tokyo Revengers, Kakeru Ryuuen in Classroom of the Elite, and Diablo in How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, will voice Klunes, the head of Moribito.

Motomu Kiyokawa, who voiced Walter C. Dornez in Hellsing, Kouzou Fuyutsuki in Evengelion, and Norman Burg in The Big O, will play Gouza, the head of the village. Kenji Nomura, known for portraying the role of Yuujiro Hanma in Baki, Tatsuma Ushiyama in Golden Kamuy, and William Nelson in Jormungand, will voice Guun, subordinate of Mezami.

Lastly, Kanato Watai will play Kirisu, another subordinate of Mezami. Kanato is known for playing Private Soldier D in Beast Tamer and Skinhead A in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level.

(Shoukumi, Baban, and Baban's wife from left to right in the image above)

The previously announced cast members include:

Kuumi voiced by Hina Yomiya

Jiiro voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa

Myaa voiced by Yu Serizawa

Meran voiced by Hiromu Mineta

Romana voiced by Yoko Hikasa

Tsurugi voiced by Asami Seto

Sharuto voiced by Wakana Kuramochi

Fazad voiced by Ryota Takeuchi

Touka voiced by Mayu Aoyagi

Zen voiced by Kenichi Ogata

Mezami voiced by Atsushi Tamaru

Bakura voiced by Takayuki Sugo

(Klunes, Gouza, Guun, and Kirisu from left to right in the image above)

Here’s how HiDive describes the plot of Giant Beast of Ars:

"The great beasts created the land, but humans stole it. Angered, the beasts began eating humans, who in turn called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the age of the sword, heroes and mythology, giant beasts are hunted by humans for profit."

It continues:

"Jiro, who makes his living hunting beasts, encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone, and in that moment decides to save her. As rumors spread regarding humanity and a mysterious experiment, together they seek to discover the world's secrets."

PENGUIN RESEARCH provided the opening theme song "Hengen Jizai" (Ever-changing) for Giant Beast of Ars, while Harumi sang the ending theme song "Na mo Nai Hana" (Nameless Flower) for Giant Beast of Ars.

It's not looking good for Chainsaw man fans, here's why!

Poll : 0 votes