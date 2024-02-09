Girls Band Cry anime unveils Spring 2024 premiere in first full trailer

Friday, February 9, 2024 saw the official website for the original Girls Band Cry anime television series debut its first full trailer, which also revealed the series’ Spring 2024 premiere date. The trailer also confirmed the original anime series’ airtime and the Japanese broadcast channels which the series will initially premiere on.

With the anime’s starring cast, synopsis, and main staff having been revealed prior, essentially all that remains for information on the Girls Band Cry anime are the opening and ending theme songs. These will likely be revealed in the coming weeks and months leading up to the anime’s aforementioned Spring 2024 premiere.

The Girls Band Cry anime series is an original television anime series being produced by Toei Animation. The production company is likely best known in the anime industry for its work in long-running anime series, such as the yearly Precure series, One Piece, and classics like Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya, and Slam Dunk.

Completely original Girls Band Cry anime series set to premiere on Japanese television Saturday, April 6, 2024

As mentioned above, the latest Girls Band Cry anime trailer confirmed the anime’s Spring 2024 premiere date. More specifically, the series is set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The series will premiere at 12:30AM on April 6, and will run on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 Japanese broadcast channels.

Starring cast members include RINA as Nina Iseri, Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi, Mirei as Subaru Awa, Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka, and Syuri as Rupa. For RINA, Natsu, and Syuri, the series will serve as their first voice acting credits in the anime industry. Mirei, meanwhile, is credited as Tane Hamanaka in 2004’s Mikagura Detective Agency OAV. Yuri, meanwhile, seemingly has no prior credits whatsoever relevant to the anime industry.

Kazuo Sakai is directing the anime at Toei Animation, with Jukki Hanada handling series composition and nari Teshima designing the characters. Mari Kondo and Jae Hoon Jung are the CGI directors, while Kenji Tamai is composing the music. Finally, Yusuke Tanaka is credited for the music accompaniment.

As mentioned above, the series is a completely original anime, meaning there is no source material to reference for aspects of the story. However, Toei Animation describes the series as follows:

“The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.”

