Given anime reveals the release window and title for the 2nd film 

On February 24, 2024, the official X account of Given anime revealed the release window of the franchise's second movie. The film will be released in the Fall of 2024, with no exact release date. Meanwhile, it will be titled 'Given The Movie: To The Sea.'

The announcement tweet ended with the production staff saying to stay tuned for more information regarding the staff members and other things about the movie. This film will be the second part of the movie project for this franchise, whose first episode aired on January 27, 2024.

Given anime 2nd movie to air in Fall 2024

The announcement tweet for the Given anime 2nd movie consisted of a visual that combined different manga panels from the official manga series. The text on the visual was the title of the movie 'Given The Movie: To The Sea,' and the release window, which is Fall 2024 (Oct-Dec 2024).

This movie will be the second part of the two-part Given movie project that was released after the first movie. The first part of this two-part project premiered in Japan on January 27, 2024. Like the first part, the second could also feature the original voice actors from the anime.

The original voice casting includes Satou Mafuyu being voiced by Shougo Yano, Uenoyama Ritsuka by Yamada Uchida (Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen), Nakayama Haruki by Masatomo Nakazawa, Kaiji Akihito by Eguchi Takuya (Loid from Spy x Family), Kashima Hiirage by Fumiya Imai, and lastly, Yagi Shizusumi by Taito Ban (Fumiya from The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten).

Noriko Hashimoto directed the first part of the Given anime movie project, Osawa Mina provided the character designs, and Michiru provided the music for this series. The anime adaptation is based on a manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Kizu Natsuki.

What is Given anime about?

Mafuyu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Lerche)

Given anime is a boys-love anime series that follows Mafuyu Satou, a passionate guitarist who has lost all motivation and starts a new life as a high school student. One day, while lying on a gymnasium staircase, he encounters Ritsuka Uenoyama, a fellow high school student, who reprimands him for not caring for his guitar.

Seeing such a passion for instruments in Ritsuka, Mafuyu asks him to fix his guitar and teach him how to play it to get back into the world of music. Although initially reluctant, Ritsuka agrees and invites Mafuyu to a music session with his band, where the latter meets an old friend.

As the plot progresses, Ritsuka urges Mafuyu to become the lead singer of his band. This leads to him learning how to play the guitar again and learning about the guitar's origins. Will Mafuyu be able to take all of this in at once and continue his journey as a high school student?