Given movie rewards theater-going audience with original manga

Fans of the Given movie franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of its latest installment, Given: Hiiragi Mix, in theaters on January 27, 2024. This movie serves as a sequel to the previous two films and has been officially licensed by Crunchyroll.

To express gratitude to the dedicated audience, the team has decided to treat fans to an exclusive bonus. According to the franchise's website, they plan to give four frames to the audience from the original manga crafted by the series' talented mangaka, Natsuki Kizu.

Given movie team to reward its audience with original manga frames

The team understands the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the dedicated fans who support the franchise. To show their gratitude, they have decided to offer a unique bonus to the audience members who watch the movie in theaters. The bonus will consist of four frames of an original manga drawn by Natsuki Kizu, the creator of Given.

The execution of this task involves preparing a specially designed leaflet that includes the four frames of the original manga. These leaflets will be distributed to the audience members on the movie's opening day and will continue to be given out for four consecutive weeks, with each week featuring a different frame. This strategy aims to not only reward the fans but also create a sense of anticipation and collectibility.

What is the Given movie series about?

The movie serves as a captivating continuation and resolution of the beloved narrative from the Given series, known for its enthralling presence in manga and anime. Directed by Hikaru Yamaguchi and produced by Lerche, the film seamlessly continues the journey of four high school students forming a band, navigating the complexities of love, friendship, and personal growth driven by their shared passion for music.

With a team of skilled industry professionals, the Given movie brings the story to life on the big screen, offering a visually stunning experience complemented by an enchanting soundtrack, including a theme song by Centimillimental. Fans eagerly anticipate the immersive cinematic encounter that beautifully captures the essence of the series.

Final thoughts

A screenshot from the movie (Image via Lerche)

The Given movie's decision to reward the theater-going audience with original manga frames demonstrates the team's commitment to engaging and appreciating the fans. By providing this exclusive gift, the movie becomes more than just a cinematic experience; it becomes a memorable event that connects fans with the world of Given on a deeper level.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Given movie, the prospect of receiving original manga frames adds a layer of excitement and exclusivity to the moviegoing experience. It serves as a testament to the strong bond between the creators and the fans, creating a sense of unity and appreciation within the Given community.