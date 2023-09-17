Given manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Given manga has become a standout series in the BL manga genre due to its exceptional storytelling and relatable characters. The title takes readers on an emotional journey as they witness the character's growth, struggles, and triumphs. Natsuki Kizu's writing skillfully captures the complexities of human emotions, creating a captivating narrative that engages readers from the very beginning.

The characters in Given are multi-dimensional and endearing, each with their own distinct personalities and stories. Beyond the central romance, it explores themes of friendship, the pursuit of dreams, and the challenges of self-expression.

The manga tackles personal struggles, such as dealing with loss, finding one's passion, and confronting self-doubt. It beautifully captures the transformative power of music and showcases how it can bring people together, helping them navigate through difficult times and find solace in their shared experiences.

Where to read the Given manga

The Given manga, originally published by Shinshokan, is licensed and published in North America by SuBLime, a joint publishing initiative between Viz Media and Animate.

The anime and movie adaptations of Given are available for streaming outside Japan on Crunchyroll.

Due to its mature theme, this manga may not be readily available online. However, fans can access physical copies of the Given manga through online retailers like Amazon JP and Barnes & Noble, allowing them to add the title to their collection and support the creators through their purchases.

In 2016, the series was adapted into an audio drama, followed by an 11-episode anime in 2019, which was produced by Lerche. A movie was also released in 2020, produced by Blue Lynx.

The special edition of the seventh volume of the manga includes an original video animation (OVA), which was first released on December 1, 2021.

What to expect from the Given manga

The Given manga centers around the lives of high schoolers Ritsuka Uenoyama, Mafuyu Sato, and their bandmates Haruki Nakayama and Akihiko Kaji. Ritsuka, the band's electric guitarist, embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as he reluctantly takes on the role of Mafuyu's guitar teacher.

As the story unfolds, we witness the development of deep emotional connections between the characters as the title explores themes of grief, healing, and acceptance.

The heartfelt plot of Given revolves around Mafuyu's haunting past and his journey towards finding his voice through music. The manga beautifully depicts the budding romance between Ritsuka and Mafuyu, as well as the bonds between the band members.

The Given manga has garnered significant praise from readers and critics alike

The series has resonated with fans owing to its sensitive portrayal of LGBTQIA+ relationships. The powerful storytelling, coupled with Natsuki Kizu's exquisite artwork, has captured the hearts of readers and made Given one of the most beloved BL manga series.

Given's impact extends beyond the pages of the manga. It has been adapted into an audio drama and an anime television series produced by Lerche, which premiered in July 2019. The anime further amplifies the emotional depth of the story, bringing the characters to life and enchanting audiences with its captivating visuals and exceptional soundtrack.

Given is an absolute must-read for those searching for a compelling BL manga series that dives deep into the complexities of love, loss, and personal growth. Through its captivating storyline and beautifully illustrated artwork, it takes readers on a heartfelt journey that will leave a lasting emotional impact on them.

