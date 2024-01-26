Go Nagai museum items miraculously survive earthquake-related damage

The Go Nagai museum in Ishikawa Prefecture, known as the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum, suffered a fire on New Year's Day due to an earthquake that took place in the area. However, the legendary mangaka's studio, Dynamic Production, released a statement on Thursday, January 25, 2024, confirming that most of the items survived this unfortunate incident.

Several details involving the earthquake and the fire are still under investigation by the Japanese authorities but this statement can relieve some long-term fans.

Furthermore, there was also confirmation that most of these legendary properties were being taken to another location in order to guarantee their safety in the near future as well.

Several items from the Go Nagai museum have survived the fire from early January

The Go Nagai museum endured a fire on New Year's Day because of an earthquake in the area of the Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan. This led to a lot of fans being concerned about the state of the legendary author's most precious accolades and properties. However, Go Nagai's studio, Dynamic Production, has released a statement regarding the situation.

It is through that statement that most fans discovered that the vast majority of the things in the museum managed to survive the fire and were now being transferred by Wajima City while also crediting the fireproofing measures that the building had after it was rebuilt a few years ago. More details regarding the earthquake and its consequences are still under investigation by the Japanese authorities.

Go Nagai and Dynamic Production had originally released statements on January 10, thanking fans of the latter for their concern while also conveying sadness for the author's hometown being affected so drastically by the earthquake. Here is hoping that most people have survived and that things can go back to normal as quickly as possible in Ishikawa.

The legacy of Go Nagai

The Go Nagai museum is a fitting tribute to Go Nagai, who is one of the most influential and legendary manga authors of all time, mostly known for being the creator of Mazinger Z. This series is not only one of the first major hits of the anime industry all over the world but it also marked the beginning of the mecha genre, which is still going strong to this very day.

Furthermore, Go Nagai is also widely regarded for his darker and niche work in series such as Devilman and Violence Jack, which are perhaps the two most violent and gruesome manga of the 1970s. It was through this work that Go Nagai managed to influence timeless classics of the medium such as Fist of the North Star, Berserk, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

The 2018 Devilman: Crybaby anime also served to introduce the author's work to a whole new generation of viewers, which led to even more prominent reactions regarding the Go Nagai museum.