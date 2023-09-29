Gokurakugai author to make major announcements at Jump Festa 2023

Yuto Sano’s Gokurakugai, despite having released just 12 chapters, has been quietly amassing a dedicated fan following thanks to its captivating plot and a compelling cast of characters. As the manga shows promising potential and the possibility of expanding its fanbase, it has carved out a niche for itself and could potentially compete with some of the industry’s heavyweights.

Recently, Yuto Sano, the manga’s creator, stirred up excitement by hinting at a major announcement scheduled for Jump Festa 2023. The lack of details surrounding this announcement has ignited curiosity among fans, who are buzzing with various speculations about what it might entail.

Gokurakugai fans unsure of what could be on the horizon

Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE), a highly regarded Twitter account known for sharing daily manga news, was one of the first to announce this information. This quickly captured the attention of manga enthusiasts worldwide. The announcement will be made on the first day of Jump Festa 2023, which is on December 16, 2023.

Many fans harbored doubts about the feasibility of an anime adaptation due to the manga’s pacing, as it serialized in Shueisha’s Monthly Jump Square.

With the series having only eleven chapters to its name and lacking an overarching plot, the prospect of an anime at this juncture seems nearly impossible. It is especially so since it spans just two volumes comprising six chapters, with an additional five chapters yet to be compiled into a tankobon volume.

Comments on @MangaMoguraRE tweet on Gokurakugai mystery announcement (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, the series does have a one-shot manga titled ‘Gokurakugai: Sanbandori Ken’ (極楽街三番通の件), alternatively known as ‘The Gokuraku District’s Third Avenue Incident.’ As this version serves as something of a prelude, shedding light on the early experience of Alma and Tao, the main characters of the series, there’s a potential for an OVA, though this, too, remains unconfirmed.

An OVA release could serve as a promotional tactic, potentially boosting the series’ popularity by attracting more viewers who find it deserving of attention. Another speculation revolves around the possibility of it being serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump, given that fans have expressed some impatience with the monthly release schedule as the story gains momentum and curiosity grows.

While there is a multitude of potential scenarios for the impending announcement, fans will need to exercise patience as they await the best outcome.

About Gokurakugai:

Named after the bright and bustling working-class district of the same name, Gokurakugai is centered on a normal world that has been invaded by Maga/Calamity, a race of demonic creatures who feed on human flesh.

The district’s sole beacon of hope lies in the Antimaga Organization, overseen by a handful of enigmatic individuals who hold the key to keeping the neighborhood safe by hunting and exterminating the Maga kind.

The story follows Tao and Alma, who run the Troubleshooter branch, where they investigate missions that are mostly paranormal. With their combined feats, they become the district’s last line of defense against the forces threatening to plunge the world into chaos.

