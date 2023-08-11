Gokurakugai chapter 11 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 11 will be published in Shueisha’s Jump Square’s 9th issue on September 3, 2023. It will be available in digital formats on the official site of Viz Media, which remains the only platform to read the latest installments.

Gokurakugai chapter 11 has become one of the most anticipated chapters as the series switches to a new phase exploring Alma’s major character development. So far in the manga, Alma has been perceived as a naive, childish individual with a kind heart.

However, given Alma’s proclamation to become stronger, Yoki is employing someone, an intriguing new person who could help him utilize the full potential of his maga hybrid powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Gokurakugai chapter 10.

Gokurakugai chapter 11 release dates and timings for all regions and where to watch

jenn 🍖 @blkitadori i just read the new gokurakugai chapter and alma you Are my most cutieful babyful pookieful ever i love you i love you pic.twitter.com/qWeVlLPGlp

Gokurakugai chapter 11 will be released on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 12 am PT. The latest chapters of Yuto Sano’s Gokurakugai are available to read exclusively on VIZ Media, the only platform to include the manga.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gokurakugai chapter 11 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, September 3, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, September 3, 3 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, September 3, 8 am

Central European Time: Sunday, September 3, 9 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 3, 12.30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, September 3, 11 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Sunday, August 4, 4.30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, September 3, 3 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, September 3, 4 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, September 3, 11 am

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 3, 10 am

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, September 3, 1 am

Gokurakugai chapter 10 in summation

After waking up from unconsciousness, Alma learned through Tao that he developed Anemia due to losing his arm, which eventually grew back due to him being a Maga hybrid. Alma lamented over killing Kanata, the girl who lived fighting her natural Maga instincts to live as a human.

While consoling Alma, Tao responded by stating that he actually saved her, which resulted in her ultimate salvation. Proclaiming that they, as the Troubleshooters, exist to ensure that the Magas go to the right place, Tao handed over the keychain to Alma that he had gifted to Kanata.

Yoki and others were relieved to see Alma doing great. Yoki thanked Alma, as he had inadvertently helped the organization by leading them to the mastermind. After receiving the CCTV footage, Tao and others looked closely at Yomi, the person behind the shadow organization.

ly @wuhwaka NEW GOKURAKUGAI CHARACTER he seems so LMFAOOOO i just know he's strong though i just know it pic.twitter.com/evffAXpefU

Upon Alma’s revelation that Yomi possessed a ring similar to his own, Tao inferred that there could be a potential connection between them. Alma was disappointed that he couldn’t fight without Tao’s help, so he decided to train harder for a few weeks.

After leaving the premises, Tao and Tatsuomi were still unsure about Yomi’s plans as Kanata’s death brought their investigation back to its initial stage.

As Alma needed a professional to help him achieve his true potential, Yoki employed someone from the organization who held a massive grudge against hybrids. However, Yoki convinced the person to train Alma by promising him three high-quality sakes.

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 11 (speculative)

With no verifiable spoilers, it remains unknown what comes next for Alma and Tao in Gokurakugai chapter 11. However, given how the previous chapter ended, the next installment is expected to see Alma go through some rigorous training under the tutelage of a person who literally hates the Maga kind.

The latest chapter hinted that Tao was deliberately trying to keep Alma’s secret away from him, as she was presumed to be keeping an eye on his partner's every move to keep him from going berserk.

As Alma can only use his powers when he’s around Tao, the upcoming chapter might give him the freedom he deserves to save the people from becoming Yomi’s victims.

