Good Night World anime's second PV reveals ending theme song

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Netflix began streaming the second trailer for their upcoming Good Night World anime series, which also revealed the ending theme. The series will stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix immediately upon premiering on the platform and is fairly highly anticipated by fans at the time of writing.

The Good Night World anime had previously announced its mid-October 2023 release date in a key visual, which was also released alongside the series’ first trailer. This release date has also been confirmed yet again in the latest trailer for the series, suggesting that it’s all but guaranteed to premiere as initially intended.

The Good Night World anime serves as an adaptation of author and illustrator Uru Okabe’s original manga series of the same name, which first debuted in 2016 on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday service. The series was serialized there until January 2017, publishing its fifth and final volume in Japan in March 2017.

Good Night World anime reveals ending theme song by VTuber vocal duo Nornis in latest PV

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Good Night World anime’s trailer revealed the ending theme song for the series, which is set to be performed by a VTuber vocal duo. The ending theme song will be “salvia” by Nornis, while VTuber solo artist Kuzuha will perform the opening theme song “Black Crack.”

The series is set to star Daisuke Hirose as Ichi/Taichiro Arima, Nobunaga Shimazaki as AAAAA/Asuma Arima, Akio Otsuka as Shiro Akabane/Kojiro Arima, Aya Endo as May/Sayaka Arima, Aoi Yuki as Pico, Ryohei Kimura as Leon, Hiroki Nanami as Sasumata, Kenjiro Tsuda as Shigatera, Rie Takahashi as Hana Kamuro, and Inori Minase as Aya Arima. Character romanizations have yet to be officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Expand Tweet

Katsuya Kikuchi is directing the anime series at NAZ studios. Michiko Yokote is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Rena Okuyama is designing the characters, while Takatsugu Wakabayashi is composing the music for the series. Additional staff includes the following:

Chief Animation Directors: Rena Okuyama, Chinami Sekine, Haruka Sanefuji

Main Animators: Kazuo Takigawa, Shingo Nakamura

Monster Design: Kazuo Takigawa

Prop Design: Akira Otsuka

Art Design: Ryusuke Shiino

Color Design: Yukiko Ario

In-Between Director: Yukie Kaneko

Director of Photography: Ryō Itō

CG Director: Kunihiko Mita

Sound Director: Chikako Yokota

Sound Effects: Katsuhiro Nakajima

Editing: Rina Koguchi (IMAGICA EMS)

Producer: Yasuo Suda

Production Desk: Nobuo Takagi

Sound Production: Sonilude

The series is set primarily in the online game “Planet,” focusing on a powerful team of four players known as the Akabane Family. While not a real family, as far as they know, each of the four players is actually part of a family unit in real life. The series follows the deeds of the Akabane Family within the Planet game before taking a major turn by entangling the real world and the real family.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.