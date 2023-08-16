ID: Invaded season 2 - Possibility of a sequel explored

Since Studio NAZ published a teaser for ID: Invaded Season 2 two years ago, fans have been waiting patiently for its arrival, and the first season of the ground-breaking series won fans over with its unique blend of science fiction and fantasy.

The Mizuhanome System's complexities and the mysterious investigators of the Kura organization were explored in depth in the first season, with viewers on the edge of their seats and clamoring for more.

Fans anxiously anticipate any potential sequels and the upcoming episode of this underappreciated anime.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

ID: Invaded Season 2 is definitely on the cards, but has no release date yet

The first season of the anime series ID: Invaded ended dramatically. The Mizuhanome System and the Kura organization's investigators are still the subject of many unanswered questions. A teaser trailer for season 2 of the anime was released on April 2, 2021, through the production's official Twitter account. It, therefore, verifies that the series will undoubtedly return.

The release date for ID: Invaded Season 2 has not yet been confirmed as of April 2023. The second season's release before the end of 2021 was widely predicted, but the date is long gone, and fans are still waiting.

With the writers teasing the series' return, the official announcement about ID: Invaded Season 2 is to be expected very soon.

What are fans waiting for in ID: Invaded Season 2?

The saga of Detective Sakaido and his pursuit of the unnamed serial murderer, John Walker, will continue in the upcoming season.

ID: Invaded Season 2 will go farther into the protagonists' minds and explore the Mizuhanome System's depths. More information about the system and those responsible for its creation are anticipated to come to light, complicating the story's overarching plot.

Additionally, fans can look forward to breathtaking environments, intense action scenes, and emotionally charged episodes that will have them on the edge of their seats the whole series.

The plot of ID: Invaded

Highly advanced equipment known as the Mizuhanome device allows anyone to enter the human brain. Using "cognition particles" left behind after each crime scene by the criminal, the highly skilled and specialized detectives from the police squad, Kura, can materialize a criminal's unconscious mind in a virtual world. They are responsible for investigating this mental realm, known as an "id well," to identify the criminal.

Ex-police officer Akihito Narihisago, also known as Sakaido, was previously a respectable and honest police officer tasked with diving into the id wells of various serial killers. Before the recent incidents, two years earlier, a serial murderer cruelly murdered Narihisago's daughter Muku, which drove his wife to hang herself. These murders triggered him to seek out and kill the murderer, earning him a jail term.

Due to his excellent deductive skills, Akihito's former buddy and coworker, Investigator Funetaro Momoki, regularly enlists the assistance of an old acquaintance while serving a life sentence. The "well of reason" can only be explored by those who have killed someone; hence, Akihito gets to do so and learn more about the killer.

Narihisago nevertheless continues to aid Kura in solitude. Even though his extraordinary deductive abilities are still helpful in his investigations, Narihisago learns that not everything is as it seems since a far darker truth lies beneath the seemingly unrelated string of murder cases.

