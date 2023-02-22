A new trailer, key visual, and more revealed for the upcoming 'Gridman Universe' anime movie

The Gridman Universe movie was recently announced and sent anime fans on Twitter into a frenzy. With the announcement, there also came a trailer, a key visual, and other much-anticipated details.

Like the Gridman and Dynazenon seasons, Studio Trigger will take charge of this project as well. The movie will act as a sequel to the previous Gridman anime seasons, SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon anime series.

Studio Trigger reveals promotional trailer and cast, theme song information via new visual for the Gridman Universe movie

The recent trailer opens with two main characters, Yuuta Hibiki and Shou Utsumi, in their classroom after school. It features only their voices with no music, but quickly transitions to a sequence with loud, bassy music in the background.

This leads into an action scene with Yuuta and the other main characters' school building being attacked by a kaiju. The main characters must then suit up to take on the monstrous beast once again and defend the planet.

Studio Trigger amazed fans once again with the trailer's fluid animation and amazing soundtrack. Alongside the trailer, a new key visual was also released on Twitter.

The key visual lists the cast members, staff, and the theme song on the top right side. It was dropped sometime in early February, along with the official release date of the movie.

Gridman Universe's movie will be available to watch in Japanese theaters on March 24, 2023, meaning it is just over a month away. International release has not been announced, but will presumably be a few months after the Japanese release.

Overall, the key visual has done a great job in getting fans excited for the Gridman Universe movie. Releasing this a few days after the trailer was revealed was an excellent tactic to help amp up the excitement for the upcoming film.

Background information for the upcoming movie

One of the mechas piloted in 'Gridman Universe' series (Image via Studio Trigger)

The Gridman Universe movie is meant to act as the sequel to the original anime SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon. SSSS.Gridman aired during the Fall 2018 and Winter 2018 anime seasons, and around three years later, SSSS.Dynazenon aired during the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 anime seasons.

SSSS.Gridman received an average rating of 7.12/10 on MyAnimeList, indicating that most people who reviewed it gave it a 7 or "good".

The series only went up from there as SSSS.Dynazenon received a 7.42/10 rating when it aired, indicating that there was a somewhat even distribution of 7s and 8s. This was a massive increase, considering how critical MyAnimeList users tend to be. It also solidified the possibility of a third season or movie.

In January 2023, SSSS.Gridman received a compilation movie, featuring the entire SSSS.Gridman series condensed into one long film. An SSSS.Dynazenon compilation film is expected to be on the way as well. The first compilation film was released January 20, 2023, and the second film is scheduled to air March 10, 2023.

Like the previous seasons, Gridman Universe will be a mecha anime following the pilots of said mechanical behemoths. Since there is no source material for the movie, Gridman Universe is considered an original anime and will air during the Spring 2023 anime season.

