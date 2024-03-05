On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the official staff for Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie shared a new trailer and a group visual to commemorate the legacy of Nekoma High School, the opponent Karasuno faced in the Nationals. Details regarding the anime's screening with English subtitles have also arrived.

Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie premiered on February 16, 2024, in Japan, and garnered a solid response from fans. The movie serves as the first part of the two-part theatrical conclusion to the television anime series. The release date for the second and final movie is unknown as of now.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle movie.

Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle new trailer and visual showcases Kenma, Tetsuro, and others

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handles (@Haikyu_En, @animehaikyu_com) for Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle anime film shared a new promotional video and visual to celebrate the Nekoma High School team's legacy at the nationals. The movie hit the Japanese screens on February 16, 2024.

Notably, the latest trailer is mainly comprised of the members of the Nekoma High School, including Tetsuro Kuroo (the captain and the middle blocker), Kenma Kozume (the setter), Yasufumi Nekomata (the coach), Taketora Yamamoto (ace), and others.

Kenma, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

The PV features scenes from the movie and shows Nekoma High's resilience vs. Karasuno High School at the Nationals. Additionally, the short video showcases their growth as a team, such as how they discovered the essence of Volleyball.

On the other hand, the trailer delves into Kenma Kozume and Tetsuro Kuroo's childhood, including how they chose Volleyball as their go-to sport. Overall, the trailer captures their legacy and their journey til the Nationals.

Shoyo Hinata, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

With the reverberating roar of the crowd to their sheer will to dominate the Volleyball court, the PV has done justice to capturing the Nekoma spirit. Besides the PV, the official staff for Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie revealed a group photo featuring the Nekoma High members.

The coach, Yasufumi Nekomata is seen sitting in the front, with Kenma, Tetsuro, and other Nekoma High School team members posing behind him. Undoubtedly, this picture captures the expressions of each Nekoma High member after their fateful match against Karasuno.

The team's banner is also visible in the group photo. Interestingly, this final group photo serves as the second visitor present, which will be distributed from March 9, 2024, to March 22, 2024. According to the movie's X handle, the distribution will end when the supplies run out.

Additionally, it has been decided that Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie will be screened with English subtitles in Japan starting March 15, 2024. Here's the list of the theatres where the English-subtitled version of the movie will be released in Japan:

TOHO Cinemas Hibiya

TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku

TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills

Midland Square Cinema

Yokosuka Humax Cinemas

TOHO Cinemas Umeda

Cinema Box Taiyo

Cinema Rycom

United Cinema Parco City Urasoe

The official English logo for Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie has also been unveiled by the movie's X handle (@Haikyu_EN). Unfortunately, no date has been disclosed for the film's worldwide release. Nevertheless, fans can expect it to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Under Production I.G. Studios, Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie has been directed by Susumu Mitsunaka, who also handled the scripts. The movie adapted Karasuno's match against Nekoma High in the nationals from Haruichi Furudate's manga series.

