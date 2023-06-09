Hell's Paradise episode 10 preview hints at Gabimaru teaming up with Fuchi and Gantetsusai

MAPPA has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Hell's Paradise episode 10, which is scheduled to air on Saturday, June 10, at 11 pm JST. The upcoming episode will be an interesting one as it will see the main protagonist teaming up with death row convict Gantetsusai and his vanguard. The episode will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Gabimaru heading out alone to Horai. Upon reaching its gate, he encounters and fights with Zhu Jin. While Gabimaru managed to overpower him, he lost the fight and was saved by Mei. The episode then showed all the Tensen in a meeting, discussing the humans that arrived on the island.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Paradise.

Hell's Paradise episode 10 preview hints at Mei revealing Tensen's power source

Hell's Paradise episode 10, titled Shadow and Light, will pick up from where the previous episode ended. Mei rescued Gabimaru from Zhu Jin and took him to a safe location. Upon waking up, Gabimaru starts planning a way to defeat the Tensen when he is greeted by Tamiya Gantetsusai and Yamada Asaemon Fuchi.

As per the preview synopsis, Gabimaru will create a pact with Gantetsusai and Fuchi to work together to defeat the Tensen. Hence, both parties are bound to share the intel they possess. Thus, there is a good chance that Gabimaru will reveal everything he knows about Tensen. This includes the information he learned from Hoko and what he experienced himself firsthand.

Gabimaru as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Since Mei's first appearance in the anime, she hasn't spoken a word, causing Gabimaru to believe that she could not speak. However, as evident from the preview synopsis, Mei is set to speak in the upcoming episode. She will reveal the source of Tensen's power, "Tao," to Gabimaru, Gantetsusai, and Fuchi.

Unfortunately, Gabimaru and the others will have to wait before they make a plan to defeat the Tensen as Mei's first conversation in the anime is set to get cut short. Gabimaru's group is set to get attacked by a group of Taoists. Hence, the upcoming episode may feature a battle between Gabimaru's group fighting together against them.

Aza Choubei as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Sagiri, Senta, Yuzuriha, and Hoko are out in search of Gabimaru and Mei. Hence, they may walk up to Horai's gate. There they may happen to encounter a Tensen and engage in a battle with them.

As for Aza Choubei and Toma, they are shown climbing up the pit in the preview. Meanwhile, Yamada Asaemon Shion is seen consoling Nurugai after Tenza's death. There lies a possibility that he might teach her how to fight in the upcoming episode.

