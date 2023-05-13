Hell's Paradise episode 7 preview hints at a new ally joining Gabimaru and his group

MAPPA has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Hell's Paradise episode 7, which is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 13, at 11 pm JST. The brand new episode, titled Flowers and Sacrifices, will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Gabimaru and Sagiri take down Rokorouta by decapitating him. This fight helped Sagiri come to terms with her emotions and how she must fight while on the battlefield. Elsewhere, Chobei and Toma happened to find people on the island, who seemed to be hostile towards them.

Hell's Paradise episode 7 preview hints at Lord Tensen vs Chobei and Toma

Hell's Paradise episode 7, titled Flowers and Sacrifices, will most likely continue with the events that happened in the last episode, as Chobei and Toma happened to spot two members of Lord Tensen getting intimate with each other.

These Lord Tensen members are called Ju Fa and Tao Fa, both of whose strength surpasses that of a human being. Hence, they are set to defeat Chobei and Toma, and have them collapse and fall into a deep hole.

Tao Fa as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that Lord Tensen is a group that rules Kotaku (Shinsenkyo), both Ju Fa and Tao Fa would be surprised that new visitors had arrived on their land. Hence, they would go back to their other members to inform them about the intruders that had arrived.

Ju Fa as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Gabimaru, Sagiri, Yuzuriha, and Senta were gazing at a village when a little girl named Mei spots them. Mei is tagging along with her guardian Hoko, both of whom are set to have a conflict with Gabimaru and his group at first.

However, after Mei and Hoko are defeated, they are set to lead Gabimaru and his group to the village. In the village, Hoko will reveal secrets about the island and the group of people who rule over it, i.e. Lord Tensen.

Gabimaru fighting Hoko as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, in the upcoming episode, fans can hope to learn a lot about the island and the history behind it. The looming doubts about the Elixer of Life might also be answered as Mei might direct Gabimaru and his group towards it.

That being said, members of Lord Tensen will most certainly want to interrupt the group's mission. That being said, Mei and Hoko's history might also be explored.

