Hell's Paradise episode 13 preview hints at Shion fighting a transformed Mu Dan

MAPPA has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Hell's Paradise episode 13, which is scheduled to air on Saturday, July 1, at 11:00 pm JST. The upcoming finale is set to pit Yamada Asaemon Shion against a transformed Mu Dan. The episode will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Yuzuriha, Sagiri, and Senta encounter Mu Dan and learn that the stories about the Elixir of Life were fake. Following that, the humans managed to defeat the Tensen after Sagiri and Yuzuriha started to manifest Tao.

Unfortunately, soon after, Mu Dan returned in his Kishikai form and attacked them. Senta ended up sacrificing himself to protect Yuzuriha, soon after which Shion arrived to fight Mu Dan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Paradise.

Hell's Paradise episode 13 preview hints at Sagiri wanting to protect everyone

Yamada Asaemon Shion as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise episode 13, titled Dream and Reality, will most likely pick up from where the previous episode left. After Sagiri, Yuzuriha, and Senta had managed to defeat Mu Dan, the Tensen returned in its Kishikai form.

However, soon after its return, he attacked Yuzuriha. Thus, to protect Yuzuriha, Yamada Asaemon Senta sacrificed himself. Upon being hit by the attack, parts of his body started to blood flowers. Right after that, the Tensen attacked Yuzuriha and Sagiri, which is when Yamada Asaemon Shion arrived to help them.

Yamada Asaemon Senta as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 13 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that Shion was traveling alongside Nurugai, fans can expect her to arrive on the scene as well. Hence, both of them together may try to help their fellow humans. While Shion may fight the transformed Mu Dan, Nurugai might try to rescue Senta by removing the blooming flowers off of him.

Considering that Yamada Asaemon Tenza was killed by a Tensen, both Shion and Nurugai would want to defeat Mu Dan. Thus, both of them may team up against the Kisihikai. However, Sagiri might not let them fight alone, and join the fight alongside them.

Tensen Mu Dan in his Kishikai form in Hell's Paradise episode 13 preview (Image via MAPPA)

She hoped to rescue everyone who had arrived on the island in search of the Elixir of Life and return back to the mainland with them. However, after being separated from Gabimaru for quite some time, she was worried about him.

Elsewhere, Gabimaru, who had lost consciousness may finally wake up. He used Tao for the first time and was exhausted from its aftereffects. This was also evident from the fact that blood poured out of his nose, similar to how Sagiri lost blood after defeating Mu Dan earlier.

