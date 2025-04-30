Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime confirms July 2025 premiere and more

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime confirm its Wednesday, July 2, 2025 premiere. The upcoming television anime series will premiere on Wednesday, July 2 in Japan with a one-hour broadcast featuring its first two episodes.
The Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime also confirmed that it will air for two split cours, with the first airing in July 2025 and the second sometime in January 2026. As of this article’s writing, no additional promotional material for the upcoming television anime series was shared alongside this release information.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime premieres on TV Asahi’s new “IM Animation W” block
The Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will premiere on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will premiere on TV Asahi’s new programming block specifically for anime, which is titled “IM Animation W.” While the premiere will begin at 11:15 PM JST, subsequent episodes will air at 11:45 PM JST. This change will account for the anime premiering with two episodes and airing one episode per week thereafter.
It is also presumed, but not yet officially confirmed, that the series will stay in this timeslot upon returning with its second cour in January 2026. This information should be confirmed later on in the 2025 calendar year as the series’ return draws nearer. Given that the anime will be airing in two cours, fans can expect the first season to consist of roughly 24-26 episodes. Generally speaking, this is typically how many episodes a two-cour anime series will add up to in total.
The Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will star Ryotaro Okiayu as Meisuke Nueno, also known as the titular Nube. Additional cast includes Ryoko Shiraishi as Hiroshi Tateno, Aya Suzaki as Kyoko Inaba, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Miki Hosokawa, Ryota Iwasaki as Katsuya Kimura, Shino Kokido as Makoto Kurita, Aya Endo as Ritsuko Takahashi, Ai Kakuma as Yukime, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyosuke Tamamo.
Yasuyuki Oishi is directing the anime series at Studio KAI, with Fumito Yamada as the assistant director. Yoshiki Okusa is the head writer, and Yu Yoshiyama is the character designer, while Evan Call is composing the anime’s music. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s theme song information has yet to be revealed in any capacity. The staff describes the story as follows:
“A number of inexplicable phenomena have been plaguing the town of Domori. In order to protect the town's children, a new homeroom teacher known as “Nube” arrives.
Normally gentle and a bit outgoing, Nube has a secret side: he is, in fact, the only psychic teacher in Japan. Rumor also has it his left hand is possessed by a demon!
Hell's messenger of justice is here to take on the school's seven mysteries, ghosts, and evil spirits attacking his students. This occultist action story starts now!”
