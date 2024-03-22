How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer anime confirms Fall 2024 release and more with PV

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the official website of the How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer anime released a new promotional video, confirming the anime's October 2024 release window. Additionally, the anime series also revealed its opening and ending theme song artists.

How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer is written and illustrated by Nana Aokawa. The manga debuted on Pixiv in March 2020, following which it was acquired by Square Enix. The company published the series on the Gangan Online manga website in February 2021. Following that, the series got picked up by Ashi Productions for an anime production.

How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer anime unveils first promotional video

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the official website of How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer unveiled the series' first promotional video. With that, the anime series announced its October 2024 premiere.

The promotional video revealed the anime's main plot. After college student Tokiwa received an invitation to a mixer from his female classmate Suo, he tagged along with friends Asagi and Hagi to their first mixer, hoping to meet girls. Surprisingly, they ended up being greeted by three dazzling men.

Fuji, Suo, and Kohaku as seen in the anime (Image via Ashi Productions)

As the two groups get to know each other, Tokiwa, Asagi, and Hagi realize that their mixer partners, Suo, Fuji, and Kohaku, were girls who worked at a cross-dressing bar. With that, the two groups found themselves getting close to each other in unexpected ways.

Additionally, the promotional video also announced the anime's theme song artists. Nasuo☆ is set to perform the anime's opening theme song, which will be called "Merry Go Round Time." Meanwhile, ASOBI Doumei will be performing the anime's ending theme song. The song will be called "Ōsama Da-reda" (Who is the King).

Cast and Staff members

Hagi, Tokiwa, and Asagi as seen in the anime (Image via Ashi Productions)

How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer anime previously unveiled its six main cast members. They are as follows:

Mikako Komatsu will voice Suo

Shunsuke Takeuchi will voice Tokiwa

Aoi Yūki will voice Fuji

Shun Horie will voice Asagi

Nao Tōyama will voice Kohaku

Gakuto Kajiwara will voice Hagi

As for the staff members, How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer previously revealed that Kazuomi Koga will be directing the anime at Ashi Productions. They previously directed anime like The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases and Pokémon XY.

They will be joined by Deko Akao and Yōko Tanabe. Deko Akao will be in charge of the series scripts, while Yōko Tanabe will design the characters.

Deko Akao previously worked in Komi Can't Communicate and The Case Study of Vanitas, while Yōko Tanabe previously designed characters for Handyman Saitō in Another World. Lastly, TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND will compose the series' music.

Related Links:

Kaijuu No. 8 anime release date, time, and theme songs announced in 2nd PV

Beastars final season announces split cours with teaser visual