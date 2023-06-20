The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases announces anime adaptation

The light novel series The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases is set to receive an anime adaptation, as announced recently on its official website and via a Twitter post. Set in a world where adults receive powerful "gifts" from God, the story follows Allen, who is exiled for not having a gift. But unknown to all, he has a powerful past laced with mystery.

The fantasy light novel series, written by Shin Kozuki and illustrated by Chocoan, was initially published as a web novel series from January 2018 to June 2019. This was before it was acquired by TO Books who has released five light novel volumes since. The series was also adapted as a manga by Karasumaru.

Shota Aoi will voice Allen in The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime

(Animation Production: Studio DEEN × Marvy Jack.)



The announcement of the anime adaptation of the light novel series The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases or Dekisokonai to Yobareta Moto Eiyū wa, Jikka kara Tsuihōsareta node Suki Katte ni Ikiru Koto ni Shita, as it is known in Japan, was made via a newly launched website dedicated to the upcoming title. The website provides an introduction to the story of Allen, along with the cast and crew who are working on the anime. Chocoan, who drew for the original light novel series, has released a brand new illustration to commemorate the occasion.

The website also unveiled a new teaser visual for the anime which features Allen, the protagonist posing with his blade in a lush field.

Fans now await a PV, trailer, and additional information about the release date of the title.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime is being produced by Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack, with Kazuomi Koga as the director. The series script is supervised by Rintaro Ikeda while Yoshiki Okusa is providing the screenplay. Saori Hosoda is set to helm the character designs.

So far, only the voice actor for the protagonist Allen has been revealed. Japanese singer Shota Aoi aka SHOWTA will voice the lead. Aoi has previously lent his voice to anime shows like Devil's Line, Caligula, Cardfight!! Vanguard Overdress, and more. He is a versatile actor, who is also known for being able to voice female characters.

TO Books, which publishes the light novel volumes of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, gives an exciting introduction to the plot of the series via its official Japanese website. The English translation of the same reads:

"Allen, a boy who was called a failure because he did not receive God's grace 'gift'. Abandoned penniless, he was a former hero with memories and powers from a previous life! Wanting to live a peaceful life in this life, he begins a free and carefree journey that he has been waiting for in good faith that he has been banished!"

It continues:

"However, along the way, he encounters an assassination attempt on his ex-fiancé and goes to slay a dragon with a female hero... One after another, troubles surfaced. Behind it, there is a black shadow of the former parents' house that should have broken up...?’ The heroic saga of a former hero who longs for a heartwarming life begins!"

