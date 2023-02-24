Does Anzai and Tsukasa end up together in Devil's Line?

Devil's Line is arguably one of the best vampire romance narratives in the history of anime.

Its storyline revolves around the nocturnal attacks by the vampires or ‘devils’ in which humans live their lives in constant fear of the creatures of the night. Amid this conflict, Yuki Anzai, a half-vampire, and Tsukasa Taira, a human, fall in love and must disobey the very rule of nature to be together.

Since the anime doesn’t cover the entirety of the manga, fans of the show wondered if the two of them will ever be able to get together against all odds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Devil's Line manga/anime

What happens to Anzai and Tsukasa in Devil's Line?

Not many seinen anime shows feature romance as a core thematic element. Devil's Line is one of those very few exceptions that tackle the genre with considerable maturity.

As far as vampire romance goes, this series doesn’t shy away from depicting the absolute gut-wrenching brutality that results from the coalescing of love and gore. The final product is a fast-paced action series that merges romance with near perfection all the while unapologetically depicting bloody consequences when the balance tips.

The anime consists of only one season that ran from April 7, 2018, to June 23, 2018, with a total of 12 episodes and a single OVA. The manga by Ryo Hanada, on the other hand, is still ongoing with the sequel series Devils' Line II: Gyakushu which was released last year.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE Vampire Action Drama "Devils Line" sequel manga "Devils Line II - Trigger" vol 1 by Hanada Ryou Vampire Action Drama "Devils Line" sequel manga "Devils Line II - Trigger" vol 1 by Hanada Ryou https://t.co/zwAvMTKZhm

Needless to say, the anime has not been able to adapt the whole manga and ends with the breakup of the two. The struggle to come together as a couple despite the physical differences stayed till the very last episode. The manga, however, does give a happy conclusion to the couple.

Unlike a shojo romance that often features a slow buildup of love between the main couple that finally finds its crescendo with a big confession, Devil's Line being a seinen show depicts the passion between the two in a very natural way.

Throughout the series, we see Anzai’s love for Tsukasa struggle with his primal instinct as a vampire to hurt her. This physical conflict becomes the crux of the romance which ultimately manages to persevere. However, love had always been there in every scene that they were together.

HIDIVE @HIDIVEofficial What's an anime you can't stop thinking about?

via [Devils' Line] What's an anime you can't stop thinking about?via [Devils' Line] https://t.co/KiiuxvromW

The Devil's Line has enjoyed a loyal fan following over the years and questions have poured in occasionally of whether the anime will continue the narrative with a second season.

The abrupt end of the anime with quite a bit of rush in the final few episodes has raised a lot of eyebrows, with many demanding a renewal to finish the story. However, it all just remains wishful thinking as the production studio has not given a greenlight for the new season as of yet. We may yet keep our hopes up and wait for the creators to change their minds.

Miao @__miaomeow__

Anime is really good but am working on reading the manga. I would recommend this! @Mysta_Rias Devil’s lineAnime is really good but am working on reading the manga. I would recommend this! @Mysta_Rias Devil’s line Anime is really good but am working on reading the manga. I would recommend this! https://t.co/X2A1b7wQMX

The English version of the Devil's Line manga, which is available on Vertical Inc, summarizes the show as:

"Tsukasa, a college student, is rescued from an attack by a devil, one of many vampires that can blend in among the human population. Anzai, her savior, is a half-devil who exploits his supernatural gifts as a member of a shadowy police task force that specializes in devil-related crime in Tokyo."

It continues as:

"As Anzai continues to keep guard over Tsukasa, the two quickly forge a tentative bond—one that Anzai fears will test his iron-clad rule of never drinking human blood..."

Viewers can watch Devil’s Line on Hulu’s streaming platform. Stay tuned for more updates on popular anime shows like Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and more.

Poll : 0 votes