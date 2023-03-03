Hulu keeps fans hanging regarding Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 simulcast

With the first part of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 set to premiere in both Japan and internationally today, fans can’t wait to get their hands on the anime’s latest installment. It appears that fans of the anime are becoming so impatient that they have taken to tweeting at different streaming platforms to inquire about the precise release info of the episode.

Unfortunately, it seems that fans aren’t getting the answers they want regarding Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s streaming availability. Furthermore, certain streaming platforms may be misleading fans by providing ambiguous answers to what should be yes or no questions about the special's release.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news regarding Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s streaming availability, as well as fans’ reactions to the message.

Hulu Support’s Twitter account can’t give straight answer on Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s streaming availability

Hulu Support @hulu_support @koalakoh Hey there! We don't have any info to share regarding the availability of new episodes, but we'll share your interest with our team. Be sure to keep the show in your My Stuff/Watchlist so you don't miss any updates. Let us know if there’s anything else we can do for you! @koalakoh Hey there! We don't have any info to share regarding the availability of new episodes, but we'll share your interest with our team. Be sure to keep the show in your My Stuff/Watchlist so you don't miss any updates. Let us know if there’s anything else we can do for you!

Just before 11 AM Eastern Standard Time, the official Twitter account for Hulu Support responded to a fan asking about Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s streaming availability. Their response was far from ideal, appearing to be a nothing-answer that simply checked the box of acknowledging the user's requests.

This is especially concerning considering that, as of this article’s writing, Crunchyroll is the only streaming service officially announced to be streaming the latest installment of the series. It seems that many viewers who were counting on the series also being available on Hulu, as it has in the past, are left without “any info… regarding the availability of new episodes.”

Ahmed Yousif @Na7mosh @hulu_support @koalakoh How is that possible? You either have the streaming rights or you don't. Could you please share an update soon? The episode should have already been available. @hulu_support @koalakoh How is that possible? You either have the streaming rights or you don't. Could you please share an update soon? The episode should have already been available.

This would suggest that the series will not be available on Hulu, considering the first special of the final season’s third part is set to air today. As fans pointed out in reply tweets, Hulu should already know if they do or do not have the streaming rights to the series. Considering that they emphasize having no new info, it would seem that they won’t be streaming the series.

That being said, it is possible, albeit unlikely, that Hulu is still working behind the scenes to get the streaming rights to the highly anticipated anime series. If this is the case, it explains why their support team gave such an ambiguous answer, one in which they seem to be avoiding the question of whether or not they’ll stream the series.

deezjayz @jayimz1 @hulu_support @Na7mosh so tomorrow then? like trying to pull teeth getting any useful info out of yall @hulu_support @Na7mosh so tomorrow then? like trying to pull teeth getting any useful info out of yall

However, due to the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 having been released today, it would seem that Hulu will indeed not be streaming the series. This would support earlier rumors that the series was only going to be streamed on Crunchyroll.

