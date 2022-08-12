Create
Notifications

Hunter x Hunter mangaka shares concerning update on health ahead of manga's return

Fans are worried as Yoshihiro Togashi expresses concern over his health (Image via Nippon Animation)
Fans are worried as Yoshihiro Togashi expresses concern over his health (Image via Nippon Animation)
Rohan Jagannath
Rohan Jagannath
ANALYST
Modified Aug 12, 2022 11:20 AM IST

Yoshihiro Togashi, responsible for creating Hunter x Hunter, is one of the most well-known mangakas. Most fans have been waiting for another chapter to be released since he announced a break almost three years ago, owing to his health issues. After the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura, the manga community has been quite understanding of the work hazards that this industry poses.

Saying that, Togashi sensei has regularly provided updates concerning his manga for the past few months. However, his latest tweet has left the entire Hunter x Hunter fanbase worried because Togashi sensei expressed concerns about his health. Let's look at what the mangaka uploaded and see how the fanbase reacted to it.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Hunter x Hunter: Fanbase worried over mangaka's health upon reading his latest tweet

Fans know that Togashi sensei has not been in his best shape, and being a mangaka certainly got in the way of his health. Even though the fanbase has been anxiously waiting for another chapter to be released, they've been saying that he needs to take care of himself and that his health is the fanbase's top priority.

症状が改善せず、治療・回復に時間を大幅に割く事になりました。No399…背景効果指定作成中。

Togashi sensei recently uploaded a tweet, and its translation stated that his health hasn't improved and that he will be spending more time taking care of his health. At the same time, he even mentioned advising his assistants on how to draw some of the background effects that will be featured in the upcoming chapters.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: My health hasn't improved, so I decided to spend much time on taking care of myself. No. 399..I'm making advices to my assistants about background effects.

Fans were quite concerned and wished the mangaka a speedy recovery. They wanted to remind the mangaka that his health was more important and that they would patiently wait for the upcoming chapters.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp 最も重要なことは何よりもあなたの健康であり、あなたが強く戻ってくるまで私たちはあなたを待ち続けます♥️
@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Take care boss man
@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp My message to Yoshihiro Togashi first, I wish you good health and I hope that your symptoms of illness will decrease. I love you, don’t forget your health is more important than everything. I don't mind if you stop and rest a little. Thank you for this wonderful cover chapter. https://t.co/QRH4ozn3ez

Naturally, the entire fanbase was sad to hear this news because they wanted him to complete the series at a pace that he is comfortable with. But it's safe to say it will take a while before Hunter x Hunter resumes.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp https://t.co/hzCP0TELuD
@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp https://t.co/ibYT0DfCYa

Some fans uploaded sketches of their favorite characters from Hunter x Hunter and hoped the mangaka would eventually get better. Some fans went on to sympathize with Togashi sensei's health issues.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Love you king https://t.co/ypA9X0ijys
@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp 先生😭脊髄の痛みとの戦いは大変ですよね私も首の骨入れ替えてチタン入ってますけど、うがいも出来ない横も向けない下も向けない…術後10年経ってもあの辛さは忘れない今また手術した5番の上下の靭帯が骨化し始めており手術悩んでます。

One fan acknowledged that the Hunter x Hunter mangaka is putting his life on the line to complete his work. It's pretty clear that the entire community is rattled by the recent tweet that the mangaka uploaded.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp お身体万全でない中、本当に命を削って作品を描いて下さっていると知り、毎日祈る思いで応援しております。冨樫先生にすこしですが元気玉を…！お身体が少しでも良くなりますように。

It is difficult to predict when the series' next chapter will come out since the mangaka's health is not in great shape. But fans can expect another chapter to be released sometime in 2023 once the mangaka's health conditions improve. However, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the official sources to confirm the release date for the upcoming chapter of the manga.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...