Hunter x Hunter mangaka shares concerning update on health ahead of manga's return

Yoshihiro Togashi, responsible for creating Hunter x Hunter, is one of the most well-known mangakas. Most fans have been waiting for another chapter to be released since he announced a break almost three years ago, owing to his health issues. After the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura, the manga community has been quite understanding of the work hazards that this industry poses.

Saying that, Togashi sensei has regularly provided updates concerning his manga for the past few months. However, his latest tweet has left the entire Hunter x Hunter fanbase worried because Togashi sensei expressed concerns about his health. Let's look at what the mangaka uploaded and see how the fanbase reacted to it.

Hunter x Hunter: Fanbase worried over mangaka's health upon reading his latest tweet

Fans know that Togashi sensei has not been in his best shape, and being a mangaka certainly got in the way of his health. Even though the fanbase has been anxiously waiting for another chapter to be released, they've been saying that he needs to take care of himself and that his health is the fanbase's top priority.

Togashi sensei recently uploaded a tweet, and its translation stated that his health hasn't improved and that he will be spending more time taking care of his health. At the same time, he even mentioned advising his assistants on how to draw some of the background effects that will be featured in the upcoming chapters.

No. 399..I'm making advices to my assistants about background effects. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: My health hasn't improved, so I decided to spend much time on taking care of myself.No. 399..I'm making advices to my assistants about background effects. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: My health hasn't improved, so I decided to spend much time on taking care of myself. No. 399..I'm making advices to my assistants about background effects.

Fans were quite concerned and wished the mangaka a speedy recovery. They wanted to remind the mangaka that his health was more important and that they would patiently wait for the upcoming chapters.

Kamal Fareed @HunterAssociat3 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp My message to Yoshihiro Togashi first, I wish you good health and I hope that your symptoms of illness will decrease. I love you, don’t forget your health is more important than everything. I don't mind if you stop and rest a little. Thank you for this wonderful cover chapter. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp My message to Yoshihiro Togashi first, I wish you good health and I hope that your symptoms of illness will decrease. I love you, don’t forget your health is more important than everything. I don't mind if you stop and rest a little. Thank you for this wonderful cover chapter. https://t.co/QRH4ozn3ez

Naturally, the entire fanbase was sad to hear this news because they wanted him to complete the series at a pace that he is comfortable with. But it's safe to say it will take a while before Hunter x Hunter resumes.

Some fans uploaded sketches of their favorite characters from Hunter x Hunter and hoped the mangaka would eventually get better. Some fans went on to sympathize with Togashi sensei's health issues.

One fan acknowledged that the Hunter x Hunter mangaka is putting his life on the line to complete his work. It's pretty clear that the entire community is rattled by the recent tweet that the mangaka uploaded.

It is difficult to predict when the series' next chapter will come out since the mangaka's health is not in great shape. But fans can expect another chapter to be released sometime in 2023 once the mangaka's health conditions improve. However, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the official sources to confirm the release date for the upcoming chapter of the manga.

