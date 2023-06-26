I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 unexpectedly delayed

Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13, when the official Twitter account of the anime revealed that the season finale would be delayed until Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The peculiar detail is that the anime wasn't delayed until next week, but only by two days.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime follows the story of Yuuya Tenjou. He was an obese boy who was bullied by his siblings and classmates. He then found a door in his home to travel to an isekai world. Upon entering the world, he was able to level up his skills and physique. What was surprising was that he was able to travel to and fro with his new level-ups and items.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 delayed due to "production reasons"

Screenshot of tweet from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Twitter account (Image via Twitter/@iseleve_anime)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 was set to be released on Monday, June 26, 2023. However, as per the official Twitter account of the anime, the finale has been delayed and will air on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The episode will be released at the same time, i.e., 12 am JST.

The announcement revealed that the episode had been delayed due to "production reasons." Translated to English, the post read:

"Due to production reasons, the 13th episode, which is the final episode, will be changed from 24:00 on the 26th (Monday) to 28th (Wednesday) at 24:00. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to those of you who are viewing this on FOD, but we kindly ask for your patience."

How fans reacted to the anime's delayed release

Many fans were glad that the anime was delaying the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13. They were furious about the animation in episode 12 and were happy that the anime finally took notice of their complaints. Thus, fans believe that I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 was delayed due to poor animation quality.

akwchua01 @akwchua01 @AIR_News01 A very wise decision. I didn’t want to look at a background scene for five minutes again. Man that was hilarious, thought my browser was broken for a couple of minutes. @AIR_News01 A very wise decision. I didn’t want to look at a background scene for five minutes again. Man that was hilarious, thought my browser was broken for a couple of minutes.

The_Darkseid_is_here @hear_DarkSeid @iseleve_anime good decision .. pls don't deliver trash ep like last time... this is the 1st time for an anime I have said this word @iseleve_anime good decision .. pls don't deliver trash ep like last time... this is the 1st time for an anime I have said this word

Harmoko  @FebriTriHarmoko



I would rather you postpone that anime until this anime is finished, and then release it. @iseleve_anime It would be better if you remade episode 12 as well so that we can watch the real episode of this anime.I would rather you postpone that anime until this anime is finished, and then release it. @iseleve_anime It would be better if you remade episode 12 as well so that we can watch the real episode of this anime.I would rather you postpone that anime until this anime is finished, and then release it.

Some anime fans even hoped that the anime studio would animate episode 12 again. While they love the story and character designs, fans do not seem to love the animation. That being said, fans do not think that two days will be enough time to bring any noticeable improvements to the anime.

However, they await the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 and are eager to see what it brings to the table.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes