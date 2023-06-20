I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 will be released on Tuesday, June 27, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch a day before on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yuuya and Luna joining the adventurer's guild in the royal palace. Later, Yuuya and Owen encountered Lexia's brother Reigar and took him down. That's when his partner, the mysterious girl possessing the Deity of Archery's powers, appeared. She tried to kill Reigar, but upon her failure decided to retreat and fight Yuuya later.

Yuuya might fight the mysterious girl in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13

The mysterious girl in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13, titled Yuuya and Kaori, will be released on Monday, June 26, in most countries internationally. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, June 27, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, June 26

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, June 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, June 26

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, June 26

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, June 26

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, June 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, June 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:00 am, Tuesday, June 27

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on June 27. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12

Luna in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12, titled The Mystery of the Assailant, saw Lexia and Luna taking Yuuya for a tour of the royal capital. That's when Yuuya and Luna decided to join the adventurer's guild. While the former tried to downplay his powers, he was still deemed to be very strong.

Later, Yuuya Tenjou joined Owen in apprehending Reigar. That's when the mysterious girl possessing the powers of the Deity of Archery appeared. She had tricked Reigar into trying to assassinate his family. With she no longer requiring his assistance, the girl decided to kill Reigar, however, Yuuya stopped her.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13?

Kaori as seen in I got a cheat skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13, titled Yuuya and Kaori, will most likely see Yuuya fight the mysterious girl. Considering that the Deity of Kicks seems to know about her powers, there is a good chance that he might assist him in the upcoming episode.

The previous episode also showed Kaori visiting Yuuya's place in hopes of meeting him. However, considering that he was not at home, she went back to her place. Thus, something might happen between the two characters in the next episode.

