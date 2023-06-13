I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, June 20, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yuuya revealing his secret to Kaori. He took her to the isekai world and promised to take her on a trip sometime later. Following that, Yuuya went to the royal capital where he met the king. That's when they were attacked by assailants. Yuuya took them down. Soon after that, they realized that the attacker was Lexia's half-brother.

Yuuya might encounter Reigar in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12, titled The Mystery of the Assailant, will be released on Monday, June 19, in most countries internationally. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, June 20, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, June 19

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, June 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, June 19

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, June 19

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, June 19

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, June 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, June 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, June 20

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on June 20. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11, titled Let's Go to the Royal Capital, saw Kaori discovering the door to the isekai world at Yuuya's house. Yuuya finally revealed his secret and promised to later travel much deeper into the forest.

Elsewhere, the king came to know about Luna and how she tried to assassinate Lexia. Upon learning this, she tried to execute her but had to leave the matter after his daughter revealed how she had hired Luna as her bodyguard.

Later, when Yuuya arrived at the palace, the king tried to execute Yuuya for seducing Lexia. That's when a group of assailants attacked the. However, Yuuya defeated all of them, soon after which Owen found out that they were sent by Lexia's half-brother Reigar.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12?

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12, titled The Mystery of the Assailant, will most likely see Yuuya working with Owen to protect the kingdom. After they found out that the kingdom was being attacked by Lexia's half-brother, someone from the kingdom could explain more about him and his goals.

Following that, there might be an encounter between Yuuya and Reigar. There, Yuuya could showcase his improved skills as the result of having evolved into a superior being.

