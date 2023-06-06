I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:30 am JST in Japan. The episode will be released on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yuuya meeting the Deity of Kicks as he established a master-apprentice relationship with him. While the rabbit would teach his kicking techniques to Yuuya, the latter would teach magic to the Deity. This training helped Yuuya evolve into a superior being, enhancing his strength by multi-folds.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11: Yuuya will head to the Royal Capital

Yuuya and Deity of Kicks in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11, titled Let's Go to the Royal Capital, will be released on Monday, June 12, in most countries internationally. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, June 12

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, June 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, June 12

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, June 12

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, June 12

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, June 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, June 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, June 13

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on June 13. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10

The mysterious girl in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10, titled The Master and the Apprentice, saw Yuuya get an offer to work in the show business. While he rejected the offer, the agency's President wasn't willing to let go as she decided to click Yuuya's pictures during the ball games.

Meanwhile, when Yuuya returned to the isekai world, he encountered the Deity of Kicks. The rabbit and the former decided on a master-apprentice arrangement where Yuuya would teach magic to the Deity, while the Deity would teach his kicking techniques to Yuuya. This training allowed Yuuya to evolve into a superior being, which enhanced his abilities.

Elsewhere, the Deity of Kicks got attacked by a mysterious girl.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11?

Deity of Kicks in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11, titled Let's Go to the Royal Capital, is bound to see Yuuya, Akatsuki, and Night head to the Royal Capital. Yuuya was meant to meet the King during the Golden Week but missed out on the opportunity due to the incident with Luna and Lexia. Hence, he will try and find his way to the Royal Capital.

There also remains the possibility that the Deity of Kicks may join Yuuya in his journey, hoping to teach him his kicking techniques along the way.

