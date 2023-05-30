I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 12:30 am JST in Japan. The episode will be released on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Lexia hire Luna as her bodyguard and established her as a rival to win Yuuya's love. While both of them attempted to get close to Yuuya, Luna dealt a decisive blow as she managed to kiss him. Later, when Yuuya returned to his school, the woman from the agency managed to track him back to Ousei Academy.

The Deity of Kicks might become Yuuya's master in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Deity of Kicks as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10 is titled The Master and the Apprentice. The episode will be released on Monday, June 5, in most countries internationally. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, June 6, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, June 5

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, June 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, June 5

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, June 5

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, June 5

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, June 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, June 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, June 6

Luna and Yuuya as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on June 6. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9

Luna as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9, titled The Princess and the Assassin, saw Luna revealing her past and how she became an assassin. Upon hearing it, Lexia asked Luna to work as her bodyguard. While Luna rejected the idea at first, she later accepted the offer. Soon after, the two also established each other as rivals fighting for Yuuya's love.

Considering that Yuuya's holidays were over, he could not go to the royal palace and returned to school. While the students prepared for interclass ball games, the woman from the agency arrived at Ousei Academy to poach Yuuya.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10?

The agency woman as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10, titled The Master and the Apprentice, will most likely pick up from the last episode. The woman from the agency might approach Yuuya for a modelling contract. Thus, fans will have to wait to see his response.

Elsewhere in the isekai world, Yuuya might finally end up meeting the Deity of Kicks. He was looking for an apprentice to teach his fighting style. With the season closing in on its finale, the Deity of Kicks may finally make contact with Yuuya. Following that, fans may learn more about the deities and their conflict.

Poll : 0 votes