I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10: Yuuya trains with Deity of Kicks and evolves into a superior being

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10, fans witnessed Yuuya finally meeting the Deity of Kicks. Upon meeting the divine being, Yuuya got a sense of the world, the power system, and the evil present in it. Following that, he agreed on a master-apprentice arrangement with the Deity of Kicks.

The previous episode saw Lady Lexia hiring Luna as her bodyguard. Following that, she also declared herself as Luna's rival to win Yuuya's love. Later, when Yuuya returned to school, he learned about the inter-class ball games. As he and his friends were preparing for it, the agency's President arrived at Ousei Academy.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10: Yuuya and Deity of Kicks became master and apprentice to each other

Deity of Kicks and Yuuya in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 10 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10, titled The Master and the Apprentice, opened with the President of Miu's agency offering Yuuya a chance to work in the show business. However, Yuuya rejected the opportunity due to their tough working schedule. That's when the President decided to click Yuuya's pictures while he would participate in the ball games.

Later, when Yuuya was in the isekai world with Night and Akatsuki, he was attacked by a Mithril Boar. Upon seeing him in danger, the Deity of Kicks decided to save him. While Yuuya was surprised to see a speaking rabbit, the Deity of Kicks immediately changed the topic as he asked Yuuya, Night, and Akatsuki to show him their kicks.

Yuuya, Akatsuki, and Night as seen in the anime (Image via Millepensee)

Upon seeing their kicks, the Deity of Kicks saw the potential in Yuuya and decided to train him in kicking. Later, he explained to Yuuya how he was planning to make him his successor who could maintain peace in the world. Yuuya rejected the offer at first, but after the Deity of Kicks asked Yuuya to teach him magic in exchange, he accepted. Following that, they became masters and apprentices to each other.

After the two trained each other for some time, Yuuya learned about the power system in the isekai world. Moreover, upon mastering some of the techniques taught by the Deity of Kicks, Yuuya started to evolve into a superior being.

Yuuya and Kaori in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 10 (Image via Millepensee)

The evolution saw Yuuya receive enhanced stats, which only caused trouble for him at the ball games. However, he was able to win a tennis match with Kaori Houjou, following which he received a kiss from her.

Elsewhere in the isekai world, the Deity of Kicks faced a mysterious girl. She seemed to be evil and had some detailed information on the Deity of Kicks. However, when she learned that the rabbit had managed to learn magic from Yuuya, she decided to attack Yuuya first.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10

The mysterious girl in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 10 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 10 saw Yuuya evolve into a superior being. He was previously wondering if he could become stronger. As fate would have it, it did not take him long to learn some new techniques and evolve further. That being said, it seems like he is still too weak to defeat the likes of the Deity of Kicks' enemies.

