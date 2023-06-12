I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11: Yuuya reveals his secret to Kaori and meets the king

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11, fans witnessed Yuuya revealing his secret about the isekai world to Kaori. While the two characters are growing closer, it was unexpected to see Yuuya's secret be revealed so casually to someone.

The previous episode saw Yuuya meeting the Deity of Kicks as they formed a master-apprentice relationship with each other. The Deity of Kicks started teaching Yuuya his techniques, which helped him evolve into a superior being. However, the effects of the same were very dangerous.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11: Lexia's half-brother aims for the king's position

Kaori in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 11 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11, titled Let's Go to the Royal Capital, opened with Kaori studying with Yuuya in his home. With the examinations closing in, the two decided to study together. During their session, when Kaori needed to go to the bathroom, she discovered the door to the isekai world.

Yuuya finally revealed his secret about the isekai world to Kaori and took her there for a sneak peek. Yuuya revealed how he leveled up in the isekai world, which caused him to gain muscle and lose fat, inadvertently cheating on life. However, Kaori did not feel that way. She wanted to explore the world, but Yuuya promised to take her on a trip sometime else. He also got Kaori to promise not to reveal his secret to anyone.

Lexia and her father in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 11 (Image via Millepensee)

The episode then focused on Lexia and Owen's return to the royal palace alongside Luna. Luna revealed to the king how she tried to assassinate his daughter. Upon hearing it, the king tried to kill her, however, she stopped him using her strings. Lexia then revealed to her father how she had appointed Luna as her bodyguard. Only then, the king stopped his antics.

Later when the king was speaking with Owen, he learned how Yuuya had taken Lexia to his home. Upon hearing it, he wanted to kill Yuuya for seducing his daughter. Elsewhere, Yuuya was traveling to the royal capital. During his journey, he visited a city in the isekai world for the first time. There he sold some Japanese pepper in exchange for a really good sum.

Lexia and Luna in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 11 (Image via Millepensee)

Moments later, Yuuya reached the royal palace. Immediately upon his arrival, Owen took Yuuya to the king. The king took this opportunity to berate Yuuya for seducing his daughter and not even bringing her a present. Yuuya, having no clue about the isekai world's customs, offered Lexia the Paradise Bed he obtained during his journey.

This enraged the king even more as gifting a bed was the symbol of proposal in their world. Just as he was about to attack Yuuya, a group of mages surrounded them. Yuuya immediately took them all down. Following that, when Owen was investigating the attackers' belongings, he found Reigar Von Arselia's crest, meaning that the attackers were sent by Lexia's half-brother. Upon learning that the kingdom was in danger, Owen asked for Yuuya's assistance.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11

Lexia and Yuuya in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 11 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 11 saw Owen asking Yuuya's assistance in protecting the kingdom from Reigar. This means that the next episode could focus on Yuuya vs Reigar. If Yuuya does manage to protect the kingdom, there is a good chance that the king will become more accepting of him.

