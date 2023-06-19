I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12: Yuuya and Luna join the adventurer's guild, Reigar's partner revealed

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12, fans witnessed Yuuya finally getting to do some sightseeing in the capital. During this, he spotted the adventurer's guild and joined it alongside Luna. However, evidently, Yuuya is far stronger than everyone.

The previous episode saw Yuuya revealing his secret to Kaori. He promised to take her on a tour of the isekai world later. After that, Yuuya headed to the royal capital alongside Night and Akatsuki. Upon meeting the king, the royal palace was attacked by assassins who targeted the king and Lexia. However, Yuuya managed to rescue them.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12: The mysterious girl with the Deity of Archery powers shows up

Luna and Lexia as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 12 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12, titled The Mystery of the Assailant, opened with the royal palace in havoc after the attack that took place moments ago. That's when Lexia offered to take Yuuya for a tour of the royal capital. However, Luna could not allow her to go along with Yuuya, thus she joined them.

As the three went outside, Owen joined them from afar to keep an eye on the princess. During their sightseeing, Yuuya spotted the adventurer's guild and felt interested in the same. Thus, he and Luna joined the guild in hopes of taking part in adventures. While Lexia wanted to join them, she wasn't strong enough to become an adventurer.

Yuuya as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 12 (Image via Millepensee)

During the registration, Yuuya tried to downplay his abilities. However, a special item allowed the guild's receptionist Emilia to realize that Yuuya was exceptionally strong. Soon after, a drunk woman named Glena approached Yuuya. However, Lexia and Luna managed to get her away from Yuuya.

Later, when Yuuya, Lexia, Luna, Owen, Night, and Akatsuki were completing a mission, Owen received a message, revealing Reigar's location. Thus, Yuuya joined him and reached the assailant's location. There Reigar tried to kill himself, however, Yuuya teamed up with Night and Akatsuki managed to stop him.

Reigar as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 12 (Image via Millepensee)

That's when the mysterious girl possessing the Deity of Archery's powers attacked the location. She was working with Reigar and no longer considered him necessary for her mission. She had lied to Reigar that she would help him become king in exchange for giving her a good position. But in reality, she wanted to use Reigar's position as a king to wage wars and kill people.

As Owen tried to stop the girl from killing Reigar, the girl fought back with a barrage of arrows. Yuuya rescued all the soldiers with his spell. However, when Owen tried to thank Yuuya, he ended up revealing Yuuya's identity to the girl. While she wanted to fight him, she decided to retreat and injured Owen in the process.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12

Mysterious girl as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 12 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 12 saw Yuuya encountering the girl possessing the Deity of Archery's powers. While the Deity of Kicks was aware of her, he wasn't able to inform Yuuya Tenjou about her. Hence, the protagonist is clueless about what to do next. Thus, fans can expect the Deity of Kicks to return to the anime and instruct Yuuya on his next actions.

