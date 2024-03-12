I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime announces Fall 2024 premiere with first PV

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime shared the first promotional video to reveal that the title will premiere in October 2024, i.e., Fall 2024. The main cast and staff for the anime are also announced.

Produced by Maho Film, I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel series by Izumo Okido (author) and Jyun Hayase (illustrator). Okido-san launched the series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website as a web novel.

Later, Enterbrain publishers acquired the series and published the light novel under the B's Log Bunko imprint. Aside from the anime adaptation, the light novel has also inspired a manga with Akari Hoshi's illustrations.

I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down In History anime premieres in October 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down In History anime streamed the series' first promotional video on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. According to the trailer, the anime is set to premiere in October 2024 (Fall 2024). More details regarding the broadcast will be revealed at a later date.

The latest promotional video highlights the main character, Alicia, who is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite Otome game. As such, she wants to become the world's most evil villainess in history. Other than Alicia, the trailer also shows the prince, Duke Seeker.

Besides the PV, the official staff for I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime shared a key visual. The illustration depicts the lead heroine, Alicia Williams, and the deuteragonist, Duke Seeker.

Alica and Duke, as seen in the key visual (Image via Maho Film Studios)

It has also been decided that Kanna Nakamura will star as Alicia Williams in the upcoming anime, while Kaito Ishikawa will lend his voice to play Duke Seeker's role.

Kanna-san has previously voiced Urushi Yaotome in When Will Ayumu Make His Move? anime, while Kaito Ishikawa is renowned as Tobio Kageyama from Haikyuu!!.

Along with the main cast, the staff members for I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime have also been announced. According to the reports, Yuji Yanase is directing this anime at Maho Film Studios, with Sawako Hirabayshi supervising the scripts.

Alicia Williams, as seen in the trailer (Image via Maho Film Studios)

Yuko Watabe, noted for his contributions to Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp and other anime is working as the character designer, along with Eri Kojima. Moe Hyuga is listed as the music composer for the series.

Based on Izumo Okido's light novel series, I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime's story follows Alicia Williams, who doesn't like heroines. One day, she is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite Otome game.

As such, she strives to become the most evil villainess the world has ever seen. However, things don't go according to her plan when she meets Prince Duke Seeker. The prince appears to like her more, whenever she tries to be a villainess.

