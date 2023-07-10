"I'm getting worried": Studio Ghibli's no advertisement policy has Hayao Miyazaki concerned about his last film

Studio Ghibli's new movie How Do You Live? is only a week away from its release, and as announced by the producer Toshio Suzuki, he has not received any official advertisement for the same. Recently, director Hayao Miyazaki expressed his concern about the same and said:

“I wonder if it's okay without advertising...I'm getting worried."

However, he also mentioned that while he believes in Suzuki, he is a little "concerned."

The much-anticipated title How Do You Live? is scheduled to release this year on July 14, and it is the studio's longest-running production. It will most likely be the last movie Miyazaki directs before he finally retires. Needless to say, it will be a seminal event in Japanese animation history, as fans will get to witness the work of the man who released evergreen gems like Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and more.

Toshio Suzuki shares his thoughts on the no-advertisement policy for How Do You Live?

Toshio Suzuki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli and the producer of the much-anticipated movie How Do You Live? recently stated in an interview with Bungei Shunju, that the movie will be released without any prior promotional campaign. Only one official poster of the title has been released as of this writing. The decision of releasing the movie without any advertisement seems to have gotten Hayao Miyazaki, the master himself, quite concerned.

Suzuki recently attended the opening ceremony of the upcoming exhibition 'Friday Road Show and Ghibli Exhibition,' where he chatted about the movie and the no-advertisement policy. In response to the decision taken by Suzuki, Miyazaki expressed his concern regarding the release of the movie without any prior advertisement.

Although he is unsure about Suzuki's decision, Miyazaki has expressed that he trusts his associate and friend.

When asked about his own thoughts on the matter and why he chose to stray from tradition and release the movie without any advertisements, Toshio Suzuki stated:

"I felt that the fact that there was too much information, from the head to the bottom, was a little less interesting for those who watched the movie."

He continued:

"What would you think if there was no publicity? In my opinion, in this age of information, the lack of information can be entertainment. I don't know if this will work. I will believe it. That's why I'm doing it."

After initially announcing his retirement after the release of The Wind Rises in 2013, Miyazaki revealed that he is working on making another movie. The new production How Do You Live? was first unveiled in 2017 but the studio was uncertain about whether the project will ever make it to the screen. Finally, this year, it was officially announced that the movie will release on July 14, and will be distributed by Toho.

Studio Ghibli's How Do You Live? is inspired by the 1937 Japanese novel of the same name by Genzaburo Yoshino. However, it will not be a direct adaptation, but rather an original story penned by Miyazaki, with the novel only sharing the title, as clarified by Suzuki in the interview with Bungei Shunju.

Whether the no advertisement policy will affect the release of the movie How Do You Live? or not remains to be seen. However, given Studio Ghibli's legacy and the fame and respect it enjoys on an international scale, fans believe that even without any promotion, the movie will make headlines upon release. Loyal Studio Ghibli fans have already voiced their excitement about what might be the legend Hayao Miyazaki's final movie.

