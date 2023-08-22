I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness anime announces October 2023 release date

On August 22, 2023, the official website for the I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness anime announced the series’ release date. Set to premiere in October 2023, the series will serve as a television anime adaptation of author Sumetaro Fukada and illustrator Sakura Miwabe’s original light novel series.

The I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness staff also announced a promotional program featuring the series’ two main cast members. The full title for the program is “Tomokazu Sugita, Saori Hayami: Two Voice Actors Try To Do Something Naughty! Presented by Ikenai Kyo.”

The promotional program will premiere this Wednesday, August 23, 2023 on the anime’s official YouTube channel, as well as on Nico Nico Douga. Both platforms will see the series premiere at 8 pm Japanese Standard Time, or August 23, 7 am Eastern Daylight Time. The program will have a total of 12 episodes.

I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness anime set to premiere on October 4

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness has announced a Wednesday, October 4, 2023 release date. The anime will first premiere on the TOKYO MX channel on October 4, and then air on AT-X on Thursday, October 5 at 9:30 pm JST.

This also means that Sugita and Hayami’s promotional program should see its final episodes air alongside the first half of the anime’s episodes.

Takashi Asami is directing the series at Zero-G and Digital Network Animation studios. Hiroki Uchida is overseeing the series scripts, while Miori Suzuki is designing characters for the series. Masato Koda is composing the music, with Yui Hizuki performing the series’ opening theme song, Ikenai Etranger. The series’ main cast includes the following:

Tomokazu Sugita as Allen Crawford

Saori Hayami as Charlotte Evans

Lynn as Eruca Crawford

Naomi Ozora as Miacha Bastetos

Atsumi Tanezaki as Lu

Ryotaro Okiayu as Gosetsu

Kaori Maeda as Natalia Evans

Expand Tweet

Fukada originally launched the I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in August 2019, where it is still being seralized.

Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume for the web novel in March 2020, with illustrations by Miwabe. Meanwhile, Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu’s Sha’s Pash Up! manga website in 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing releases Katsura’s manga adaptation of the novels in English, describing its story as follows:

“What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.