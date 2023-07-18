Insomniacs After School manga will end in two chapters 

The manga series Insomniacs After School is set to conclude within the next two chapters and the announcement was made on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 33rd issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine. Furthermore, the release date for the next chapter, which will be the second-to-last chapter, has been confirmed. Fans were also given information about the expected timeframe in which the manga's final chapter is expected to release.

Insomniacs After School aka Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Makoto Ojiro. It has been serialized since May 2019 in Shogakukan's seinen manga magazine, Weekly Big Comic Spirits. Additionally, the anime adaptation of the series was recently released in June 2023, further spiking its popularity.

Insomniacs After School manga to end with chapter 125 on August 7

As the news about Makoto Ojiro's manga, Insomniacs After School, ending in the next two chapters surfaced online, so did the publication date for the next chapter. The next installment of the title is slated to be published in the magazine's 35th issue, which will be out on July 31. If things go to plan, the manga will conclude on August 7 with chapter 125.

Ojiro debuted the manga in Big Comic Spirits in May 2019. Shogakukan released the 13th collected volume of the manga on June 12. The 14th volume of the title is set to be released in the autumn. Moreover, Viz Media has acquired the manga's English license and plans to release the third compiled volume on September 19.

The plot of Insomniacs After School

Jawmuncher @Jawmuncher Finished "Insomniacs after school"



Easily the best Anime i've watched in 2023 so far.



It's a great "Slice of Life" anime that perfectly captures that feeling of a nice warm summer memory you'll cherish forever. Highly Recommended whether you typically dabble in the genre or not

Insomniacs After School showcases a sweet story of two teenagers. It follows protagonist Ganta Nakami, an insomniac from the small town of Nanao, who attempts to sleep in his school's abandoned observatory. However, his life changes forever when he meets a fellow student there unexpectedly.

The official synopsis of the title reads:

"Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things."

It continues:

"Dark rumors about what befell the members of the astronomy club keep people away from the school observatory, and that's what makes it the perfect sanctuary for Nakami and Magari to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow its unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club, maybe these two insomniacs could have a place to call home!"

With the recent release of its anime adaptation in June 2023, the manga Insomniacs After School received even more popularity. The series has become one that brings comfort to fans, and the announcement of the manga's approaching end left the entire fandom saddened. However, there is a ray of happiness as rumors circulate about a potential second season of the anime being in the works.

