Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film announces May 2024 premiere and more

Thursday, February 15, 2024 saw the official website for the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit unveil the trailer for the upcoming Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film, stylized as i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!-. The trailer confirmed the film’s May 2024 premiere date in Japanese theaters, and also performed the film’s theme song “Ai for you!” (“Love for you!”), which will be performed by the i☆Ris group.

The official website also revealed the main visual for the Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film, featuring the film’s main cast front and center. The official website also announced two new cast members for the film in the form of Rie Takahashi as Shiro Risu, and Mitsuki Saiga as Kuro Risu. Takahashi is likely best known as either KonoSuba’s Megumin or Re:ZERO’s Emilia. Saiga is best known as Black Clover’s Henry Legolant and Fullmetal Alchemist’s Maria Ross.

In addition to the above, the Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film announced additional staff members, fully rounding out the movie’s production team. The i☆Ris group consists of Saki Yamakita, Yu Serizawa, Himika Akaneya, Yuki Wakai, and Miyu Kobota. In addition to being musical performers, all members are also anime voice actresses. Azuki Shibuya was previously a member of the group but left on March 31, 2021.

Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film set to feature rotating “routes” of live i☆Ris performance scenes

As mentioned above, the official website for the Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film confirmed the movie’s full release date of Friday, May 17, 2024. This release date is for Japanese theaters, with no news on any international releases whatsoever available at the time of this article’s writing.

The film’s aforementioned theme song is written by i☆Ris and composed by Masayoshi Oishi. The insert song “Kibi no Hana wo” is also written by i☆Ris and is instead composed by Kenta Matsukuma. Hiroshi Ikehata is directing the anime film at Studio Gokumi, with Hiroko Fukuda writing the script for the film. Kazuyuki Ueda is designing the characters for the film. The film’s additional staff includes

Chief Animation Directors: Ryotaro Takamura, Tsubasa Tanaka

Prop Design: Megumi Nagayama

Art Director・Art Setting: Asuka Komiyama

Art: Cosmo Project

color Design: Misako Akama

3DCG Director: Yoshihiro Otobe

3DCG: Tatsunoko Production

Compositing Director of Photography: Kōjirō Hayashi

Photography: Graphinica

Editing: Akinori Mishima

Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki

Sound Production: HALF H·P STUDIO

Music: Yukari Hashimoto, Ruka Kawada, Tetsuya Shitara, Yayoi Sekimukai

Distribution: Avex Pictures

The Iris the Movie -Full Energy!!- anime film will feature rotating scenes of the i☆Ris group’s live performances, which are set to change every week the movie is in theaters. The live performance scenes have four routes laid out as follows:

Tension Baku Agari Route (Explosive Tension Route): Live A x Live C

Tension Oni Agari Route (Demon Tension Route): Live A x Live D

Tension Yaba Agari Route (Insane Tension Route): Live B x Live C

Tension Geki Agari Route (Intense Tension Route): Live B x Live D

