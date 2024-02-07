Spy x Family Code White confirms global release dates alongside English dubbed trailer

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 saw Crunchyroll begin streaming an English dubbed trailer for the Spy x Family Code White anime film, and also announce the movie’s global theatrical premiere dates. This information comes just one day after Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures announce the release information for the film in North America specifically.

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll are screening the Spy x Family Code White film in North America starting on Friday, April 19. Screenings will offer both the original Japanese language version with English subtitles, or an English dubbed version of the film. It is presumed that the remaining global theatrical release dates will offer similar options for viewing the film.

The Spy x Family Code White anime film serves as the first film for the television anime franchise, which is an adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series of the same name. Endo was heavily involved with the film’s production, supervising it and being credited with the original work and original character designs for the film.

Spy x Family Code White screens in most every global region by Friday, April 26, save for India

One of the most notable absences from this list of global theatrical release dates for the Spy x Family Code White anime film is that of an Indian release date. While this is typical of anime films and it’s expected that an Indian release date will be shared sometime in the near future, it’s current absence and the lack of acknowledgement of said absence from Crunchyroll is somewhat concerning. Currently announced global theatrical release dates include:

April 17: Belgium, France, Switzerland (French-speaking)

April 18: Australia, New Zealand

April 19: Canada, Spain, United States

April 23: Austria, Germany

April 24: Italy, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago

April 25: Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Mexico (in IMAX on April 18), Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Suriname, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Uruguay

April 26: Bulgaria, Ecuador, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela

The film originally opened in Japanese theaters on December 22, 2023, and is an all-new work with an original story. It sold 866 thousand tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (roughly $8.61 million USD) in its first three days. As of Monday, February 5, 2024, the film had cumulatively sold 4.23 million tickets and earned 5,698,463,520 yen (roughly $38.35 million USD).

Wit Studio and CloverWorks, who animate the mainline television anime series, animated the film. Takakshi Katagiri directed the film, with Ichiro Okouchi as the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director, and Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor.

