J-Pop Idol Win Morisaki all set to join Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM CAST

The Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast has received a new addition - Win Morisaki, the popular J-Pop idol from PrizmaX. The official team of the anime series revealed on Thursday, that Win Morisaki will be playing the role of Griffin Arbalest, who will be a side character in the series.

It is noteworthy to mention that Win Morisaki is a well-known name even in the west. He has acted in the cult-classic film Ready Player One, where he portrayed Daito.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast list has been revealed by the team, and there are a ton of industry veterans working on this project. Let’s take a look at the cast, staff, and release details.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast and staff

Cast

The full list of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast:

Griffin Arbalest - Win Morisaki

Kira Yamato - Soichiro Hoshi

Lacus Clyne - Rie Tanaka

Athrun Zala - Akira Ishida

Cagalli Yula Athha (replacing Naomi Shindoh) - Nanako Mori

Shinn Asuka - Kenichi Suzumura

Lunamaria Hawke - Maaya Sakamoto

Meyrin Hawke - Fumiko Orikasa

Murrue Ramius - Kotono Mitsuishi

Mu La Flaga - Takehito Koyasu

Yzak Jule (Joule) - Tomokazu Seki

Dearka Elsman - Akira Sasanuma

Agnes Giebenrath - Houko Kuwashima

Toyah Mashima - Ayane Sakura

Alexei Konoe - Houchu Ohtsuka

Albert Heinlein - Jun Fukuyama

Hilda Haken - Michiko Neya

Herbert von Reinhard - Taiten Kusunoki

Maas Symeon - Junichi Suwabe

Staff

The main staff responsible for the production are listed below:

Director - Mitsuo Fukuda

Music - Toshihiko Sahashi

Character Design - Hisashi Hirai

Sound Director - Sadayoshi Fujino

Editing - Yukiko Nojiri

Theme Song Performance - Takanori Nishikawa

The film will be animated by Bandai Namco Filmworks, a popular name in the anime industry. They’re responsible for the production of anime titles such as BLUELOCK and RWBY: Ice Queendom.

Now that we have seen the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast and staff, let’s take a look at the release details and some additional information pertaining to the upcoming film for the same.

Where to watch and additional information about the upcoming film

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM released a 40 second trailer which revealed the release date. As per the aforementioned video, the film is all set to release on January 26, 2024. The film will be making it to most theaters across Japan, and fans can expect to access this film in the IMAX format as well.

Furthermore, this movie is a sequel to the original series, which completed its run nearly 20 years ago.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series came out in 2002. Following that Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny came out in 2004, and a three-part Mobile Suit Gundam C.E. 73: Stargazer came out in 2006. The upcoming film is set in C.E. 75 (Cosmic Era), which means it will cover the events that are taking place 2 years after the prequel series.

