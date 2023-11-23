J-Pop Idol Win Morisaki all set to join Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM CAST

The Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast has received a new addition - Win Morisaki, the popular J-Pop idol from PrizmaX. The official team of the anime series revealed on Thursday, that Win Morisaki will be playing the role of Griffin Arbalest, who will be a side character in the series.
It is noteworthy to mention that Win Morisaki is a well-known name even in the west. He has acted in the cult-classic film Ready Player One, where he portrayed Daito.
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast list has been revealed by the team, and there are a ton of industry veterans working on this project. Let’s take a look at the cast, staff, and release details.
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast and staff
Cast
The full list of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast:
- Griffin Arbalest - Win Morisaki
- Kira Yamato - Soichiro Hoshi
- Lacus Clyne - Rie Tanaka
- Athrun Zala - Akira Ishida
- Cagalli Yula Athha (replacing Naomi Shindoh) - Nanako Mori
- Shinn Asuka - Kenichi Suzumura
- Lunamaria Hawke - Maaya Sakamoto
- Meyrin Hawke - Fumiko Orikasa
- Murrue Ramius - Kotono Mitsuishi
- Mu La Flaga - Takehito Koyasu
- Yzak Jule (Joule) - Tomokazu Seki
- Dearka Elsman - Akira Sasanuma
- Agnes Giebenrath - Houko Kuwashima
- Toyah Mashima - Ayane Sakura
- Alexei Konoe - Houchu Ohtsuka
- Albert Heinlein - Jun Fukuyama
- Hilda Haken - Michiko Neya
- Herbert von Reinhard - Taiten Kusunoki
- Maas Symeon - Junichi Suwabe
Staff
The main staff responsible for the production are listed below:
- Director - Mitsuo Fukuda
- Music - Toshihiko Sahashi
- Character Design - Hisashi Hirai
- Sound Director - Sadayoshi Fujino
- Editing - Yukiko Nojiri
- Theme Song Performance - Takanori Nishikawa
The film will be animated by Bandai Namco Filmworks, a popular name in the anime industry. They’re responsible for the production of anime titles such as BLUELOCK and RWBY: Ice Queendom.
Now that we have seen the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM cast and staff, let’s take a look at the release details and some additional information pertaining to the upcoming film for the same.
Where to watch and additional information about the upcoming film
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM released a 40 second trailer which revealed the release date. As per the aforementioned video, the film is all set to release on January 26, 2024. The film will be making it to most theaters across Japan, and fans can expect to access this film in the IMAX format as well.
Furthermore, this movie is a sequel to the original series, which completed its run nearly 20 years ago.
The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series came out in 2002. Following that Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny came out in 2004, and a three-part Mobile Suit Gundam C.E. 73: Stargazer came out in 2006. The upcoming film is set in C.E. 75 (Cosmic Era), which means it will cover the events that are taking place 2 years after the prequel series.
