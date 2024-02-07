Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime announces release date and more with new trailer

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime shared a new promotional video to announce the release date, cast and staff. According to the short clip, the anime will premiere on April 6, 2024.

Based on the original story by JELEE, Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime explores the lives of a group of girls in Shibuya. Doga Kobo, the animation studio renowned for producing Oshi No Ko, Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun, Plastic Memory, and others, is producing the anime.

Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime will premiere on April 6, 2024

The team behind the Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime announced with a new trailer on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, that the anime will begin its broadcast on April 6, 2024, on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7, 2024, at 1 am JST).

Streamed by King Amusement Creative on their YouTube channel, the second promotional video for the Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime explores the daily lives of Mahiru Kozuki, Kanon Yamanochi, Kiwi, Mei, Akari and others, who formed "JELEE."

The short clip captures the surrealistic atmosphere of a nighttime Shibuya, featuring vivid graffiti, bright lights and supernatural phenomena. It also shows how the main characters struggle to find their actual "love."

Aside from the trailer, the site and X handle (@Yorukura_anime) for the Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime revealed the show's additional cast. Sumire Uesaka is set to voice Miko, while Miho Okasaki stars as Mero Seto. Other cast includes Yukina Shuto as Momoko Yanagi and Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura

These new voice actors will join the previously announced members, who are Miko Ito as Mahiru Kozuki, Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi, Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase and Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei Takanashi.

Details regarding the opening and ending theme songs for the anime have arrived. Japanese musical artist, KanoeRana performs the title's opening theme, titled Irodori, which translates to Coloring in English.

An enigmatic character, as seen in the trailer (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anna Tsurushima, meanwhile, sings the ending song, Ichi-Nichi wa 25-Jikan, which means A Day Is 25 Hours in English. Interestingly, the latest trailer for the Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime previews the theme songs.

Aside from cast and theme songs, the anime's team also announced the names of the additional staff. Miyu Hattori is listed as the prop designer, while Yuji Kaneko is the art director. Chiaki Nakajima and Shuri will lend their skills as sub-character designers.

Other staff include Akihiro Hirasawa in the art setting department, Kei Ishiguro as the color designer. Kashiko Kimura as the editor, while Takafumi Kuwano is the compositing director of photography.

A still from the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ryohei Takeshita is directing the original anime at Doga Kobo Animation Studio. Popman3580 is in charge of the character design, with Junichiro Taniguchi adapting the designs for animation. Yuki Taku is supervising the series' scripts, while Masaru Yokoyama is composing music.

As mentioned earlier, JELEE is credited with the original anime. The Jellyfish Can't Swim In the Night anime takes the viewers on a surrealistic Shibuya, where a group of girls find themselves exposed to a flurry of creativity. The anime showcases their struggle to find their "actual love."

