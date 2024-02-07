No Longer Allowed In Another World anime reveals release window and more with trailer

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime is set to premiere in July 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Along with this information, the anime's first trailer was released, which revealed the main cast, staff, and other details.

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime is based on the eponymous manga series written by Hiroshi Noda and illustrated by Takahiro Wakamatsu. Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits site has been serializing the manga since October 2019, with nine volumes published so far.

Earlier in 2022, Takahiro-san revealed the news of the manga's anime adaptation on his official X handle. A year later, it was confirmed that the anime would be released in 2024. Now, the latest news has disclosed that AtelierPontdarc Studios is producing the anime.

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime will be released in July 2024

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Kadokawa streamed the first promotional video for No Longer Allowed In Another World anime. The short clip revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and the July 2024 (Summer 2024) premiere date. However, a narrower release date is yet to be revealed.

The promotional video begins with the literary master, Osamu Dazai, attempting to end his life with his mistress, but gets transported to another world. Following this, the trailer shows the captivating Isekai world and also introduces other characters, including Annette, Tama, and Near.

No Longer Allowed In Another World key visual (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

A key visual for the No Longer Allowed In Another World anime is also released at the same time, depicting Osamu Dazai, Tama, Nir, and Annette. It also includes a caption in Japanese, which reads the following when translated into English:

"A second life full of shame begins."

Notably, the cast for No Longer Allowed In Another World anime has been revealed. Hiroshi Kamiya, better known as Levi from Attack on Titan, will voice Sensei (Osamu Dazai).

He is described as a literary genius who attempts to die with his beloved wife but gets hit by a truck and is transported to another world. Even in this Isekai world, Sensei looks around for a place to die.

Sensei and Annette, as seen in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

On the other hand, Rumi Okubo stars in this Isekai anime as Annette, a priestess of a Chapel where Osamu Danzai has been transported. Other cast includes Sayumi Suzushiro as Tama and Makoto Koichi as Nir.

The official site for the anime describes Tama as a girl in love with martial arts, whom Sensei rescued. Nir, on the other hand, is a boy from the Viridis village, who becomes a crucial member of the party.

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived, and they are all excited to play their respective roles in this upcoming Isekai-Fantasy anime. Hiroshi-san and others have asked the audiences to look forward to the anime.

Sensei, as seen in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime has also announced the names of the staff members. Shigeki Kawai, who directed Uncle From Another World, is at the helm of affairs for this anime at AtelierPontdarc Studios.

Yasuhiro Nakanishi is in charge of the series' scripts, while Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi are listed as character designers and chief animation directors. Kenji Terao is designing the anime's monsters, while Kenichiro Suehiro is lending his skills to compose the series' music.

Osamu Dazai in the Isekai world (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed In Another World follows the story of the literary genius, Osamu Dazai, here referred to as "Sensei", who gets transported to another world after being hit by a "Truck-kun."

The melancholic author, who wants to die more than anything, looks for the same even in the Isekai world. Even though he has "cute girls," by his side, and video-game-like powers, Sensei remains terminally depressed. Thus, the anime focuses on his unique adventure in another world.

