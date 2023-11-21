JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R announces playable Wonder of U as next DLC character

Tuesday, November 21, 2023, saw the official trailer for the next playable character in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R game be released, revealing Wonder of U’s coming arrival. The trailer previewed the voices of the infamous JoJoLion Stand and its user Toru, also confirming their in-game voice actors in the process.

The two are coming to the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R game as the third and final character of the season 2 downloadable content (DLC) character pass. The two prior playable characters from the season 2 DLC were Leone Abbachio and his Stand Moody Blues and Yuya Fungami and his Stand Highway Star.

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R video game serves as a remaster of the original title, featuring additional content and formatting for next-gen consoles. The game is one of the most popular in the entire franchise and is heavily praised for its incorporation of the series’ action into a classic fighting-game format, similar to Dragon Ball Fighter Z.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R adds all-star voice actors for Toru and Wonder of U

As mentioned above, the latest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R DLC news revealed Wonder of U and Toru as playable characters set to come to the game. While their exact date of release is unclear at the time of this article’s writing, the pair will most likely be debuting fairly soon considering the announcement trailer’s release.

Wonder of U will be voiced in-game by Takayuki Sugo. Sugo is best known as Naruto’s Hashirama Senju, Bleach’s Zangetsu and Yhwach, Baki’s Doppo Orochi, and Yu Yu Hakusho’s Raizen. Toru will be voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki, who is best known as One Piece’s Young Shanks, Parasyte’s Shinichi Izumi, Baki’s Baki Hanma, and Black Clover’s Yuno.

The trailer featured the pair’s voice acting heavily with the introduction of their characters, also teasing the incredibly powerful Stand’s abilities in the process. While the Stand is exceptionally overwhelming with its abilities in the canonical mainline series, some balance will likely be given to their in-game appearance in order to keep a level playing field.

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga was first serialized by Hirohiko Araki in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1987 and is still being regularly released today. The manga switched to the Ultra Jump monthly magazine in 2005, where it is still being released contemporarily. The series most recently began its ninth and allegedly final part, entitled JoJoLands, in February 2023.

The series has been adapted into several television anime and original video animation adaptations, the most well-known of which is likely David Production’s 2013 effort. The studio recently released its adaptation of the series’ sixth part, Stone Ocean, throughout 2022. An adaptation of the seventh part, Steel Ball Run, has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

