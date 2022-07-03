JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second cour release dates announced with intense trailer and streaming details

Earlier today, official sources for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise announced the release date for the second cour of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as September 1, 2022. A trailer was also revealed at the same time, and it features several returning characters from the first cour alongside new additions. Fans will likely get to know more about the new characters in the upcoming batch of 12 episodes.

The first half of the series unfortunately ended amidst controversy due to its unpopular choices regarding the release schedule. Fans were unhappy to hear of the long wait to be endured for the series’ second half. Now that the return of the series has been officially announced, fans's patience has been finally rewarded.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean returns to Netflix in September 2022 with complete second cour

Trailer and release info

As mentioned above, official accounts and websites for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise announced the return of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean earlier today. The intense trailer that was released alongside primarily showcased Jolyne Kujo and antagonist Enrico Pucci.

The trailer also featured a younger Jotaro Kujo, seemingly from around the time he first defeated DIO in Egypt during the Stardust Crusaders series. Friends and enemies made by Jolyne in prison up to this point were also present in the trailer, indicating a return of fan-favorites from the series’ first cour.

Speaking of the first cour, fans last saw Jolyne surviving the torrential downpour of poisonous frogs which happened to be her saving grace. Fans also witnessed the successful transference of Jotaro Kujo’s memory disc to the Speedwagon Foundation, who were keeping the comatose Jotaro safe while Jolyne fought to restore him.

After several months, Jolyne’s struggle is set to resume on Thursday, September 1, 2022, when episodes 13 through 24 will release on Netflix in a single batch. The Netflix availability seems to be a special pre-release for international viewers since weekly broadcasts in Japan will not begin until Friday, October 7.

It’s currently unclear if the second cour of the series will be its last as no information regarding the same has been made public. However, given the typical length of a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure story section, it’s likely that the series’ adaptation will continue in some form following the second cour.

At the moment, fans are are just excited to hear of the return of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The anime community in general is celebrating the latest news, emphasizing just how impactful Stone Ocean is. JoJo’s fandom is ecstatic, to say the least.

Many fans of the franchise specifically point to Stone Ocean as their favorite part of the entire series. That also explains why the reactions to the season’s split-cour approach were so negative.

While fans still have roughly two months to go until the series’ return, they are just happy to finally know the official release date. The trailer has also been a blessing after months of radio silence. When JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean does finally return, fans will have plenty of episodes to binge-watch.

