Jujutsu Kaisen creator Akutami gives Dragon Ball characters the Cursed Energy touch that Toriyama couldn't

A new entry in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project was revealed on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and it featured artwork by none other than Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami. However, Akutami put a unique twist on his entry, completely reinventing the cover rather than simply redrawing Toriyama’s original design in their own art style.

It’s an intriguing choice by Jujutsu Kaisen’s author and illustrator which makes for a truly distinct entry into the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project’s 42 redraws in total. While others have taken certain liberties, the general appearance of the redrawn covers compared to Akira Toriyama’s originals has always been at least similar enough to be linked together.

However, Akutami’s entry chooses to abandon the three-by-three grid of characters seen on the original cover, drawing Piccolo, Super Buu, and Gotenks alone instead. It’s an interesting choice and it does take the three main characters from this section of the series and gives them a Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Energy-esque appearance for the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gege Akutami brings new life to Dragon Ball volume 42’s cover with new redesign

Expand Tweet

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery project serves as a commemorative event that is meant to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original series. Each month, a different mangaka will redesign one of the series’ 42 compilation volume covers until the series’ 40th anniversary in November 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen author and illustrator (or mangaka) Gege Akutami is the latest to join the series, which has featured several of their contemporary colleagues. Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata, Naruto Masashi Kishimoto, Chainsaw Man’s Tatsuki Fujimoto, Spy x Family’s Tatsuya Endo, Boruto’s Mikio Ikemoto, and others have all previously partaken in the project.

Many fans previously thought that the project would lead to the announcement of a new anime project for the series, specifically the second season of the Super anime. However, opinion has changed since the announcement of the Daima anime series, with many fans unsure of what lies at the end of the Super Gallery project’s road.

Expand Tweet

While it is possible that Super season 2 is announced come November 2024, it seems wholly unlikely with Daima set to premiere in Fall 2024 as well. In fact, some fans are asserting that the project is leading up to the Daima premiere, which will coincide with the manga’s 40th anniversary to the day. This is somewhat supported by the fact that the Daima anime series will feature Kid Goku returning to the small screen.

In any case, fans are at least pleased with the redraw event thus far, having praised nearly each and every author’s take on the iconic series’ original manga covers. While it remains to be seen what the project’s final destination is, fans are at least enjoying the journey to whatever lies ahead.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.