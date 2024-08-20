Jujutsu Kaisen leaker page generates more X traffic than Joe Biden, Mr. Beast, and more

Monday, August 19, 2024, saw lead Jujutsu Kaisen leaker @Go_Jover (Myamura) allegedly and officially receive more traffic on the X (formerly Twitter) website than some very notable names. Posted to the site by @Similarweb (Similarweb), the global software development and data aggregation company claimed Myamura is in the top 5 most trafficked profiles on the platform.

More specifically, the Jujutsu Kaisen community member’s page accounts for 0.04% of X’s overall traffic share website-wide. This allowed him to beat out some noticeable names for the highest traffic share on the site. This includes world-famous YouTuber Mr. Beast (@MrBeast) the personal account of President of the United States Joe Biden (@JoeBiden), and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen leaker becomes a veritable online celebrity after latest X traffic share data

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen leaker Myamura is in the top 5 highest traffic shares for the social media website, but only just barely entering this upper echelon with a 0.04% share. Above him in order is Italy-based Chinese artist Li Ying (@whyyoutozhele, 0.06%), Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano, 0.06%), YouTuber Akane Himasora (@himasoraakane, 0.08%), and Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk (@elonmusk, 0.10%).

Whom Myamura beats out is an equally veritable who’s who of internet celebrities. In 6th place is influencer Andrew Tate (@Cobratate, 0.03%), in 7th is aforementioned YouTuber Mr. Beast (0.03%), in 8th is the aforementioned POTUS Joe Biden’s personal account (0.03%), in 9th is Mr. Beast’s former Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_, 0.02%), and European football fan account @TheEuropeanLad (0.02%).

Similarweb Ltd. specializes in web analytics, web traffic, and digital performance, making them an authoritative and trustworthy figure on the above data values likewise. They offer limited free editions of datasets and their services, but mostly cater to companies that require access to large-scale data for marketing, sales, and market research.

It’s unclear based on Similarweb’s X post exactly when the data was collected, but it can be presumed as fairly relevant and recent given the company’s standing and business model. Similarweb originally posted the above-cited states at 2:18 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Intriguingly, this would indicate that the data came before creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami’s announcement of his manga soon coming to an end. After the end date of Monday, September 30, 2024, in Japan was confirmed, significant traffic was likely driven to Myamura’s page as a result. Likewise, his achievement in these rankings is made all the more impressive by a lack of this additional traffic being in Similarweb’s data.

Akutami’s original manga series began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and is considered one of the greatest manga of the new-gen era. MAPPA Studios is producing a television anime adaptation of the series, with a third season confirmed in production.

