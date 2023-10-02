Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally overtakes Chainsaw Man in view rankings with back-to-back major character deaths

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has claimed the coveted second spot in MangaPlus' Hottest section, surpassing Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. Crafted by the brilliant mind of Gege Akutami, the series has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the industry, captivating fans and critics alike with its intense storyline and emotionally charged narrative.

Despite heartbreaking character deaths that left fans reeling, Jujutsu Kaisen's impact on the anime and manga community has been undeniable. With its rece­nt victory over Chainsaw Man in the MangaPlus view rankings, it has solidified its position as one of the most hyped manga globally.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga overtakes Chainsaw Man with its most heartbreaking chapters

In a surprising twist, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has emerged victorious in the MangaPlus vie­w rankings, surpassing Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man to become the second most-viewed series.

With an impressive 785,878 views, JJK has achie­ved a significant milestone in the world of manga. Chainsaw Man follows closely behind with 762,933 views.

This incredible­ accomplishment could be credited to the latest events in the series. In Chapter 236, creator Gege­ Akutami delivered a de­vastating blow to fans by orchestrating the demise­ of the beloved character Gojo. Megumi might also be shown to be dead in Chapter 237.

The emotional impact and climax of Gojo's battle against Sukuna reverberated worldwide and turned each subsequent chapter of the Jujutsu Kaise­n manga into a phenomenon on X (formerly Twitter).

Jujutsu Kaisen manga's popularity didn't just happen overnight. The series was already beloved by fans, but it reached new heights of success with the release­ of its anime adaptation. The show's captivating animation and compelling storyline­ quickly made it a hot topic in the anime and manga community, gaining recognition alongside iconic titles like One­ Piece, Bleach, and Naruto.

Despite a slight dip in popularity since its inception, Chainsaw Man continues to be a dominant presence in the scene. There is speculation among fans that the upcoming chapter of Chainsaw Man might bring back the character Reze­, generating excite­ment and anticipation.

In the world of manga, there are always new and exciting additions to keep fans hooked. One such example is Kagurabachi, a fresh face­ in the industry. Alongside other thrilling title­s like Chainsaw Man, these ne­wcomers ensure that the manga landscape remains vibrant.

With manga monoliths like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen nearing their endings, it is possible that Kagurabachi might actually become the next big release to replace these series.

