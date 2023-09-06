Jujutsu Kaisen manga goes on a hiatus after Gojo and Sukuna's battle ends

With the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga's latest chapter having come out, the series revealed that the manga was going on a hiatus next week in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #42. The series is set to resume after that in the magazine's issue #43.

The previous chapter saw Yuta Okkotsu wanting to help Satoru Gojo in the fight against Ryomen Sukuna. However, his fellow sorcerers stopped him, conveying to him that he needed him as an insurance. As for Sukuna, he wanted to stop Gojo from using his Hollow Purple. Meanwhile, Gojo activated his Maximum Output: Blue, meaning to use his most powerfull technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen manga return from its hiatus?

Expand Tweet

As revealed by Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers, the manga is set to go on a hiatus next week in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #42. Following that, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is set to return in the magazine's issue #43.

Thus, fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 to be released on Monday, September 25, 2023. This means that fans can expect spoilers for the same to be out on September 20. However, following the manga's return, the series could go on another break. Hence, fans may have to end up waiting some time for the next chapter's release.

What can fans expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254?

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers saw the end of Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna's battle. Gojo used his Hollow Purple for the second time in Shinjuku. With that, he created a blast that destroyed everything in sight and defeated Sukuna, all the while leaving himself unharmed from the attack.

Fans may be led to believe that the battle is far from over, thinking that Sukuna must have another trick up his sleeve. However, as evident from the editor's note in the magazine, it has been confirmed that the battle has ended. With that, the manga may focus on other aspects of the story.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter could focus on the sorcerers trying to help Megumi Fushiguro get away from Sukuna's control by taking the curse out of him. Considering the damage dealt to Sukuna, there is a possibility that taking the curse out of Megumi could put the sorcerer in big trouble. Hence, the upcoming chapter may either see the sorcerers fight Uraume or come up with a plan to rescue Megumi.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.