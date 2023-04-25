Jujutsu Kaisen officials label Gojo as a problem child

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is abuzz with the latest revelation about Satoru Gojo, one of the most popular characters in the series. A trusted Twitter account, Myamura (@king_jin_woo), recently tweeted some character information that left fans talking, revealing that Jujutsu Kaisen officials have labeled Gojo a "problem child." This surprising information has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions among fans on social media.

Myamura's tweet mentioned Masamichi Yaga, the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto, and Ieiri, and how he had a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. This new insight into the character's past and his relationship with Yaga has prompted a range of reactions from fans, with many finding it amusing and some expressing sympathy for Yaga's struggles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

"Gojo loves being everyone's problem": Jujutsu Kaisen fans react to the character being a problem child

As the news of Gojo's "problem child" status made its way through the Jujutsu Kaisen fan community, various reactions emerged, reflecting the diverse opinions and emotions of the series' followers. Many fans found the revelation amusing, sharing their laughter and excitement on Twitter. Others expressed their sympathy for Yaga, who had to deal with the challenges of having Gojo as a student.

Some fans drew parallels between Gojo's problem child status and that of his own student, Yuta Okkotsu, who could also be considered same. This connection emphasizes the generational aspect of the series and further endears Gojo to his fans. A few fans also contemplated the strength and patience of Yaga, whom they believe is the only person capable of handling a character like Gojo.

slam. @slamsthots twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… Myamura @king_jin_woo



He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JJKS2 Masamichi Yaga Character Description:He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JujutsuKaisen Masamichi Yaga Character Description:He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JujutsuKaisen #JJKS2 https://t.co/hCn2l7i2Pj “He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands.” I just KNOW this man is tired. “He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands.” I just KNOW this man is tired. 😂 twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s…

Myamura @king_jin_woo Who's gonna tell Gojo abt Yaga..... Who's gonna tell Gojo abt Yaga..... https://t.co/SFqUFLRs6y

The revelation of Gojo being a problem child has also led to discussions about its potential impact on the storyline. Fans are eagerly anticipating how this information will affect his relationships with other characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Fans are also worried about Gojo finding out about his master Yaga's execution in the Shibuya incident. Gojo was unsealed, creating a huge impact more than three years after his sealing in the Prison Realm in the incident. At the time, Masamichi Yaga was executed by Gakuganji, and Gojo was already sealed by Kenjaku.

Final thoughts

Myamura @king_jin_woo



He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JJKS2 Masamichi Yaga Character Description:He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JujutsuKaisen Masamichi Yaga Character Description:He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JujutsuKaisen #JJKS2 https://t.co/hCn2l7i2Pj

The mysterious and strong Satoru Gojo has long captivated the fandom of the series, and this most recent revelation about his past adds yet another layer to his already complex character. As fans continue to dissect the implications of him being labeled a problem child, it will be interesting to see how this information influences the ongoing narrative and character development.

One thing is certain, fans of the series remain as passionate and engaged as ever, eagerly discussing and analyzing every detail of the manga and speculating about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The revelation of Gojo as a problem child has only served to fuel that enthusiasm, as fans eagerly await the next twist in the tale.

Poll : 0 votes