Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 preview hints at Satoru Gojo's return from the dead

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4. The episode, titled Hidden Inventory 4, is set to be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS, following which, it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Gojo and Geto go to Okinawa alongside Riko Amanai to rescue Kuroi from the Star Religious Group. Following that, they returned to Jujutsu High after a few days. However, upon their return, the group was attacked by Toji Fushiguro. In response to this, Gojo fought Toji, while Geto took Riko to Tengen. Unfortunately, Toji managed to kill both Gojo and Riko, pitting Geto against the Sorcerer Killer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 preview hints at Toji Fushiguro vs Suguru Geto

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, titled Hidden Inventory 4, will most likely pick up from the previous episode that saw Suguru Geto pitted in a fight against Toji Fushiguro. After Riko Amanai expressed how she did not was to be assimilated by Tengen, she was immediately assassinated by Toji.

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Upon seeing Toji enter the room, Geto was shocked as he asked him how he reached their location. While Toji did not comprehend Geto's question initially, he soon realized what Geto meant and told him that he killed Satoru Gojo. Immediately after hearing this, Geto summoned two of his strongest curses to fight Toji.

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Thus, fans can expect Geto to attack Toji with his two curses. With that, fans will most likely see Geto's skills and techniques before he went rogue. As for Toji, fans can expect him to use his Heavenly Restriction and Inverted Spear of Heaven against the sorcerer.

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The episode preview also shows an image of Satoru Gojo alive. This means that he will revive himself using some cursed technique. Given how the image shows a red streak of light over him, it is to be presumed that he will use his Red Cursed Technique to reverse the effects of Toji's attack, healing himself.

Shiu Kong as seen in season 2 episode 4 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The episode preview images also feature Shiu Kong. This means that after Riko Amanai's assassination, Toji might report back to him with proof of his kill. This could possibly be a hint that the Hidden Inventory arc was set to be concluded soon.

