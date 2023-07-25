Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4

Following the agonizing end of the previous episode, where Riko Amanai was assassinated by Toji Fushiguro, fans have been anticipating the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4. The upcoming episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Gojo and Geto rescuing Kuroi, alongside Riko, in Okinawa. After they returned to Jujutsu High, they were attacked by Toji Fushiguro. Gojo fought Toji, while Geto took Riko to Tengen. Unfortunately, Gojo lost his fight and Riko got assassinated by Toji, thus pitting Geto against the Sorcerer Killer.

Suguru Geto will fight Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, titled Hidden Inventory 4, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

As seen from the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcasted internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 27

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, July 27

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 27

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 27

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 27

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 27

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, July 28

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will first be broadcasted on NBS/TBS in Japan. Following that, the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

As for India and South East Asian countries, the anime will be made available to watch on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, titled Hidden Inventory 3, saw Gojo and Geto accepting Riko Amanai's request to take her along with them to Okinawa to rescue Kuroi, who was kidnapped by the Star Religious Group. Oddly enough, the rescue was easy, leaving Gojo and Geto doubtful of the group's real goal.

A few days later when Gojo and Geto returned to Jujutsu High with Kuroi and Riko, they were attacked by Toji Fushiguro. Seeing the danger, Gojo decided to fight Toji, while Geto would take Riko to Tengen. Unfortunately, Toji managed to defeat Gojo, following which he assassinated Riko.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, titled Hidden Inventory 4, will most likely see Suguru Geto fight Toji Fushiguro. After the previous episode saw Toji assassinating Riko, Geto was left raging as he wanted to kill Toji. Thus, fans can expect Geto to showcase his abilities against Toji.

Meanwhile, the episode may also give fans an update about Gojo's condition. While he was mortally injured, given that the Hidden Inventory arc is a prequel story, Gojo is bound to recover. Thus, the upcoming episode might show how Gojo survived Toji's onslaught.

