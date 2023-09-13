Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 preview hints at Gojo's first battle at Shibuya

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8. The episode, titled The Shibuya Incident, is set to come out on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS, after which, it will be available to stream on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Kokichi Muta fight Mahito using his Ultimate Mechamaru. While Kokichi believed that he had the upper hand, Mahito won the fight. Later on Halloween night, a curtain was dropped over Shibuya and all the non-sorcerers were trapped inside. They were told by someone to get Satoru Gojo inside the veil if they wanted to escape.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 preview hints at Yuji Itadori accompanying Mei Mei

Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8, titled The Shibuya Incident, will see Satoru Gojo try and investigate inside the veil. Given that non-sorcerers were trapped inside it and radio waves were cut off, he needed to find out the actual cause of the situation. Hence, the strongest sorcerer is set to go to the underground platform of Shibuya Station alone.

Hanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via MAPPA)

That's where he is set to confront the three curses - Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. Given the situation, it is highly likely that Satoru Gojo is set to be pitted in a three-on-one handicap fight. While he should be able to win easily, the non-sorcerers crowd surrounding him could force him not to go all out.

Yuji, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Yuji Itadori is set to meet up with Mei Mei and her younger brother Ui Ui. This is set to be Ui Ui's first appearance, thus fans can expect the anime to focus on him. While Yuji and Mei Mei are sorcerers who could help with the situation in Shibuya, it is to be seen why Ui Ui was brought into the mix.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Following that, the three are set to go on a mission. During this, they are set to encounter a cursed spirit that understands human language. Given the anomaly, it is yet to be seen if the cursed spirit is hostile toward the sorcerers or simply carries a message for Ryomen Sukuna's host - Yuji Itadori.

