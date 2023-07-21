Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 releases first Shibuya arc key visual

With Gojo's Past arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reaching its climax, fans now eagerly anticipate how MAPPA Studios will depict the much awaited Shibuya Incident arc. Ahead of its premiere, the release of the recent crucial visual on Twitter has stirred conversations among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, leaving them curious about the forthcoming arc's depiction and narrative.

Fans took to social media to express their views on the key visual. Most manga readers, who are already aware of the violent climax of the arc, will say that the key visual is deceptive since the characters in the visual look happy and excited. As such, the reality of the events happening within this arc is much more grim and sad than the previous arc.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans share their opinions on the latest key visual of the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc

Since the release of the new key visual on July 21 by Twitter user and trsuted Jujutsu Kaisen leaker @king_jin_woo, fans are buzzing online. In the visual, some of the main and supporting characters of the series - Itadori, Fushigoro, Nobara, Maki, Panda, and Toge - look happy as they seem to be charging into a battle.

However, the depiction of the key visual has started a discussion among fans. Manga readers, who have read the Shibuya Incident arc, know that the narrative of this particular arc is intense and violent. As such, many fans have expressed their concern on Twitter that the released key visual may be slightly deceptive.

On the other hand, many fans of the series expressed their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. Fans tweeted how they are eager to see how the MAPPA will show the dark and more violent moments of the Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc.

Although thrilled, some fans also expressed apprehension about the depiction of characters' expression, knowing the violent events that lie ahead. However, no matter what kind of dark future our heroes hold, the expectation for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen remains sky-high.

What are the key events in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc?

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 Schedule.

• July 6 to Aug 3: "Gojo's Past Arc" (Ep. 1-5)

• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

• July 6 to Aug 3: "Gojo's Past Arc" (Ep. 1-5)

• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

• Aug 31: "Shibuya Incident Arc" starts!

The Shibuya Massacre, which was orchestrated by Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku and Mahito, and Sukuna saw Kento Nanami's death, Nobara Kugisaki's fall, the sealing of Gojo Satoru, Toji Fushiguro's reanimation and subsequent fight with Megumi, and Kenjaku absorbing Mahito via Cursed Spirit Manipulation.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 91, Gojo is sealed, after which Nanami, Naobito, and Maki Zen'in, as well as Megumi Fushiguro, battle Dagon. Meanwhile, Toji Fushiguro awakens a hidden power to defeat Dagon and departs with Megumi during a huge battle sequence.

Aside from that, the Shibuya Incident arc also provides thorough explanations of the origins of Black Flash, the beginning of Mahoraga, and the nature of Death Paintings, in addition to the curse tactics used by Sukuna and Mahito.

